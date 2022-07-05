Bored in Minecraft? These are 8 ideas to build that can occupy you from an afternoon to several days

The greatest virtue of Minecraft is at the same time a curse: there are so many possibilities that it is tremendously easy to feel lost and end up falling into the monotony of always doing the same thing. After so many years, finding something fun to do can be a difficult task for many.

Below I propose 8 ideas to build that will most likely occupy you from an afternoon to several days. You can do it using the creative mode (easy) or as a target in a survival game (less easy).

torii arches

The torii arches with relatively simple constructions, but that always look very good. They can be built with any material, of different sizes and with different decorations. More elaborate designs include small towers around each pillar. You can see an example of a user who shared his design on Reddit.





bridges

Bridges are constructions that fascinate many Minecraft players, including myself. You can make everything from small wooden bridges over rivers, through classic stone bridges, to huge bridges like the one in San Francisco or the one of London.





This is a good example of a small bridge. The level of detail and decoration is up to you.

Spacial base

If you like space settings and are looking forward to Starfield, build a special base in Minecraft It may be the answer to your wishes.





Put on Interstellar or The Martian in the background and build something similar to what user u/IcyStudiosGames showed on Reddit. Total… nor that the seriousness of Minecraft I was going to stop you…

Houses Integrated in Nature

The art of integrating human constructions into nature is precious when done well. YouTube user CarlosCastle shows us a very simple and elegant construction integrated into the mountain.





You can also do it on top of a mountain with a huge window and surround it with trees and more vegetation. And if you want a bigger challenge, try to make a Hobbit house like the ones we see in the movies The Lord of the rings.

statues

Don’t want to build houses and bases? No problem. You can create statues of your favorite characters, for example. Reddit user u/Lerfing gives us a statue building masterclass with his Madara and Hashirama.





Recreate Real Locations

If imagination is not your thing, look for images of real locations. The Egyptian pyramids they are relatively simple constructions in Minecraft, as long as they are solid. You can get a little creative and build all the interior tunnels as well.





Recreate locations from movies, series, video games…

Here we enter hardcore territory. The Minecraft community has been in charge of recreating numerous locations from very famous sagas. Highlights the city of Minas Tirith. A real madness.

In fact, VidaExtra recently showed you how a user has recreated the city of Silvermoon from World of Warcraft.

A warship: long live the battleships!

And we come to my favorite proposal: build a battleship, a Spanish galleon or a pirate ship. YouTube user dannonee built the legendary Super Battleship bismarck of the Second World War. If spaceships are more your thing, then try the Millennium Falcon or a NASA ship.





These are some ideas of what to build in Minecraft if you feel bored and don’t know what to do. If you are not convinced by any of these proposals, take a look on YouTube. Search for anything you like followed by Minecraft and someone will have built it. Sure.

