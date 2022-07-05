Black Adam, will Superman appear in the film? The Rock’s response | Cinema

Next October, 21st to be exact, Black Adam the cinecomic of DC Comics with The Rock will arrive in American and, presumably, international cinemas (WATCH THE FIRST TRAILER OF THE FILM).

For months and months, fans have been speculating on a possible meeting between Black Adam And Supermana desire, this, on which also the same The Rock has spoken over and over again, admitting that he himself wants a crossover between the two popular DC Comics characters.

Argument that he returned to mention recently, taking up the tweet of those who admitted they can’t wait to see Black Adam and expressing enthusiasm that The Rock’s anti-hero might meet Superman. The Rock explained in the Tweet of him that “Ever since the days when I was doing wrestling matches in flea markets for $ 40 a match to today, I have learned to always listen to what the audience wants because people always lead you where you need to go“. What could it mean?

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $ 40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

Months ago, interviewed on the sidelines of the arrival of a series of unpublished images from the backstage of the film, The Rock he said he was sure that, sooner or later, his Black Adam will collide with Superman:

As far as I’m concerned, we’re going to be dealing someday with a fight between Black Adam and Superman. I don’t know who Superman will be playing by. Alright then. I don’t need to know now. But I’m sure I know that sooner or later there will be a fight.

Below you will find the official synopsis of Black Adam:

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

Black Adam will hit theaters in October.

