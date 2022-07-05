Billie Eilish according to Valeria Sgarella, author of the new book on the “bad guy”

There are those who, with times running at the speed of Marcell Jacobs, may have already forgotten the beginnings of Billie Eilish. To bring us back to those years, which, spoilers !, are not so distant is the book published by Centauria Billie Eilish. The bad guy of popwritten by Valeria Sgarella and illustrated by Paolo Moscheni.

Each chapter of the book is the result of a selection linked to the important events and passions of Billie Eilish. There is the reference to the best live performance, to the single that made the difference. But also to the video (with horror features), to her communication on social networks, to the characters in her life, or to be identified or colored. Indeed, rather than passions in the neutral sense of her, it is a matter of “a series of geekness by Billie Eilish ”, to say it in the words of Valeria Sgarella, with whom we had a chat about it.





The similarities with Stranger Things

Before getting to the heart, however, there is one thing to say immediately, to create the right atmosphere: it will be the moment, it will be the age of the protagonists, the illustrations and stories told in this volume are a bit of a transfer. in a universe that has all the flavor of Stranger Things.

It is as if, with a mix of similar ingredients, by magic, at a certain point, at a certain time, for certain unexplainable alignments, there had been an identical Big Bang from which pop, musical or imaginary planets emerged. , who have expanded the musical cosmogony (and not only) following the same rules.

Serial coincidences gave results like this: the year of release of Stranger Things it is the same one who crowned Billie Eilish as the new pop star with the release of her ballad Ocean Eyes (2016). Billie Eilish’s passion for spiders (and noir in general) is somewhat reminiscent of season 4 of Stranger Things, but no spoilers!

The retromania, which in Stranger Things knows so much of the 80s, in Billie Eilish she knows about Beatles, or rather of her first strummed covers with which the artist entered the world of music and online platforms.

Past and present that mix, but without speaking to each other

And let’s start from here, from this special mixture of old and new, which made a certain effect on Valeria Sgarella. “I had gotten into a piece that was called Ocean Eyes. I thought: “A piece of such old workmanship, sung by such a young girl”. It was an absolutely naive ballad and you could tell it wasn’t Selena Gomez. ‘

The whole story of Billie Eilish, in fact, is about a past and a present that mix, but sometimes they just don’t talk to each other. “I was hearing an interview you did on Canadian radio. The interviewer had to explain what Napster was, because she had no idea. “But what platform was that? ‘” She says. And he replies: “No, look, she really she was all pirated”. Hey, it was born in 2001: it operates in a world that we have seen and see with a whole series of more devices. I thought that it is as if a whole tome of music diffusion culture was missing. She is an artist of great caliber, who has found overwhelming success through social channels, without Napster, without piracy, without what we went through (Valeria Sgarella is from 1973, ed). But she does nothing, because she is what she is, also because she did it like this. “

There is an additional ingredient, then, for that anachronistic, contemporary and creative magma. “Billie Eilish’s success is due equally to her brother Finneas, who is an extremely talented producer and musician.. Their sources of inspiration are musical movements of which we have no idea. Billie for the latest album has The Dø as a reference point. It is a group that was formed in Paris and which, according to her, has turned her life around. It’s a synth band with a whole song construction that isn’t new to us, but it is to her. Rightly. For example, in another interview you mentioned Avril Lavigne, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, the electronic school of Northern Europe. This was also because her brother listened to everything. Eventually they grew up in symbiosis. It’s a duo ».

Valeria Sgarella, to want to see musical influences, moreover, he comes from a musical world distant from that of Billie Eilish. Her latest book is Beyond Nirvana. Sub Pop Records: the story of a record company since 1988 on the verge of bankruptcy. And before that she had written Seattle. The city. The music. The stories And Andy Wood. The inventor of grunge. To say. From a certain point of view it was almost natural to remember the comment of Dave Grohl on Billie Eilish, just when her success was all uphill.

The “nicest guy in rock” declared: “When we went to see her concert in Wiltern, Billie showed that she had the same kind of connection with her viewers that Nirvana had in 1991. The audience knew every single word of every song she proposed.“.

Following the flow on Nirvana, Valeria Sgarella commented: «Billie Eilish was able to pull a mine in a pop world that had consistent rules. She completely overturned them. Nirvana did the same by bringing alternative music to the mainstream and blowing up a system that had long been established. Billie Eilish’s journey, however, was completely different from Nirvana’s because her transition from an underworld to a mainstream world was very rapid. She also had the means that Nirvana didn’t have. Billie Eilish has released her very first singles on online platforms – Badcamp, for one thing – and has created a loyal audience, even if not very large at first. From there, a single detail was enough, which you shot in a slightly different way, to achieve success ».

Billie Eilish and the relationship with social media

When Valeria Sgarella talks about the Billie Eilish’s relationship with online platformsbut also applies to social media, it is almost natural to think of what some artists such as Halsey, Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Ed Sheeran have recently declared about pressures they receive to post on TikTok.

We therefore have to ask ourselves what Valeria Sgarella saw in good health relationship between Billie Eilish, her social networks and music. “We have to go digging in the family. She is the daughter of two Hollywood actors, who are not renowned actors, but who have made a living from this profession. Since she was little, she has had – and I also tell this in the book – the habit of taking up anything, even irrelevant. You have created a sort of home video archive ».

And again: «When it came to using the image to share it with others, it was neither a big problem nor a barrier for her. As she said, the mess started when she became famous and she had to deal with criticism of her appearance and her body. For her, the problem has never been social media, but haters. She always had the need to put herself on the platforms, it was natural. There are artists who struggle to do this. For Billie Eilish, however, either you have a picture or it didn’t happen“.

It then comes to ask Valeria what Billie Eilish has that they may not have had female artists either of today or of the past. “Ruthlessness, the absence of the fear of disliking, the fact of having broken down the barriers to the insecurity on one’s body, like the last two videos he made (Evil Fantasy And Happier Than Ever, ed). Lizzo or Megan Thee Stallion have been doing it for a long time and they present themselves in all their overflowing abundance. It is not easy, however, for a white artist. It seems a trivial aspect, but doing the roundup of female artists who are among the first in the rankings, I do not find such courage. They are all always careful not to overstep and not to feed people their own imperfections ».

And again: «She managed to overcome difficulties, making them public, see Tourette’s syndrome. She also has behind her a horrifying world, a bit noir, which she represented in the songs and videos. A kind of cursed thing. Just think of the video of Bury a Friend, in which a tarantula comes out of her mouth. It is not an easy thing ».

Valeria Sgarella and the predictions on the future of Billie Eilish

There remains the curiosity to understand which is the Valeria Sgarella’s prediction about Billie Eilish and her future. «She has had a boom and the pinnacle has been with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She has had many accolades thanks to the creatures of her first album. For one thing, she was the youngest artist to receive a Grammy for Best Album of the Year. Then came the pandemic and in 2021 she did Happier than Evera second album that is completely different, for musical choices, production, self-image ».

“That duo she’s a part of with her brother Finneas will probably be the one she’s going to feel the need to break away from sooner or later. Theirs, together with their parents, is a real family business. History teaches me that this mechanism breaks, see Britney Spears. I’m not saying that this must necessarily be the epilogue. “

“I was listening to this interview he did with Howard Stern last year. He was hilarious. There were the two of them, Billie and Finneas, and the parents. Howard Stern would bring up the parents and say, “Sorry, but how do you technically (Ed. precisely in terms of scrotum and vagina) to conceive two talents like that? Where were you? In what position did you do it? What period? In short, how does the gene factory work, in the plural sense of genius? “. Most artists, talking about their families, would have buried themselves in shame. And instead they were there, all four of them, discussing how they had legs at that moment. I found it a very high point of family business, because it is not fake, but it is true ».

“I just wonder how long this symbiosis will last because she will be bigger and bigger and she will want to be more and more independent. There are many producers in the world. Who tells me that one day she doesn’t say: “Oh well, I’m broken: now I want to produce with Mark Ronson, with Diplo, with Boomdabash” ». Maybe the same Boomdabash who together with Rocco Hunt and J-Ax mentioned her in the summer catchphrase I wanted to dedicate you. Were we talking about Billie Eilish who entered the pop imagination in a sudden way? Ah here.

