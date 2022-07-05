Between pride and dishonor

JC Maraddon

Among the social sectors that remained marginalized within American society and that in recent years have begun a process of visibility, is the population of Puerto Rican origin, whose cultural influence has been notorious but that until recently remained in the shadows. It is no coincidence that the vindication is verified at a time like this, when the music of Puerto Rico is going through a dazzling stage, with genres born and popularized on that island that make the whole world dance, and with artists from there who occupy a place of privilege among the celebrities of the world.

It has been some recent audiovisual products that have highlighted this injustice, highlighting the role of the Caribbean in some key instances that would later have a relevance whose origin was not going to be clearly recognized. This foreign presence in the beginnings of hip hop became noticeable in the series “The Get Down”, by Baz Luhrmann, which in 2016 proposed a fictional story set in the 1970s in the South Bronx of New York, where pioneering disc jockeys such as Kool Herc (Jamaica), Grandmaster Flash (Barbados) and Afrika Bambaataa (son of natives of those two countries).

The hip hop movement became strong within the Puerto Rican community, from where DJ Charlie Chase emerged, one of the benchmarks of Latin participation within that genre adopted as a flag by African Americans. The musical current that blossomed in those years had its correspondence in street art, where Jean-Michel Basquiat stood out, whose mother, who was a graphic designer and greatly influenced her vocation, was born in Puerto Rico. That explosive multicultural coexistence that took place in the Bronx had notable creative expressions, which “The Get Down” exposed from streaming.

Also on these platforms, the series “Pose” was released in 2018, produced by Ryan Murphy, where the history of the queer scene in New York in the second half of the eighties and the stalking of AIDS as a kind of punishment is recovered. for those who departed from the conservative sexual canons. The trend of the “balls” and the “vogue” style of dancing, which unfolds there, had descendants of Puerto Rican immigration as architects. And from those marginal shoots a whole disco fashion was fed in the nineties of which Madonna was a kind of godmother.

More recently, a film version of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg updated that musical in which immigrants from Puerto Rico played the role of criminals, which was the image that represented that minority for the average American citizen. Those same citizens were the ones who were surprised when Menudo, a boy band made up of Puerto Rican teenagers, landed in New York in 1983 and forced traffic to stop in Times Square, as thousands of the group’s fans struggled to express their devotion to the guys who performed what were their favorite songs.

The fine and thick strokes of the career of this band that enjoyed at least a decade of glory are relieved by the docuseries “Menudo: Forever Young”, available on HBO Max. With interviews of several former members (although without the testimony of the most famous of them, Ricky Martin), the four chapters abound in archive images and in complaints against the manager Edgardo Díaz, for subjecting the youngsters he had to protect to abuse of all kinds. . However, despite that opprobrium, it can be seen in that production how much Menudo had to do with the reaffirmation of the Puerto Rican roots of many Americans.