Avatar: The way of water, Jake & Neytiri’s family revealed in a photo

A new image from Avatar: The Way to Water reveals the appearance of Jake Sully and Neytiri’s four Na’vi children in the highly anticipated sequel.

Avatar: The way of the water, the family of Jake & Neytiri

A new photo from Avatar: The way of water reveals the appearance of four Na’vi children of Jake Sully and Neytiri in the highly anticipated sequel by James Cameron. The film marks the return of sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana as the human Sully and the alien Neytiri, who have started a family on Pandora.

Avatar: The Way of the Water marks James Cameron’s return to Pandora years after the events narrated in the first film. Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi and Matt Gerald return to their roles, while Sigourney Weaver has been given a surprising new role. Among the new arrivals in the cast, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Vin Diesel.

The photo of Avatar: The Water Way released by Empire introduces audiences to a new generation of Na’vi. The image focuses on Sully and Neytiri’s family, which includes biological children and adopted children. The children of their union include Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Plus we see Kiri, the adopted daughter who will be played by Sigourney Weaver.

Avatar: James Cameron may give up directing chapters 4 and 5

Thirteen years have passed since Avatar was released in theaters, conquering audiences from all over the world. By the time the sequel opens, Sully and Neytiri will already have four children of various ages, from eldest son Neteyam to daughter Tuk, the youngest who is eight. To the four boys must be added Spider (played by Jack Champion), a human orphan stuck on Pandora who is saved and adopted by Jake and Neytiri.

The Italian release of Avatar: The Way of Water is set for December 14, 2022.