at the center of the trident with Messi and Mbappé?

In recent months his name had ended up in the notebooks of Inter, Juventus and Milan, but in the end, Gianluca Scamacca will move abroad. The Sassuolo center forward is in fact one step away from Paris Saint-Germain, who, for his own future, has decided to focus strongly on Roberto Mancini’s forward of the national team, author of sixteen goals in the last Serie A championship. possible local destinations (Juventus had already settled in January with the purchase of Vlahovic, Inter brought Lukaku back to Milan and Milan focused on Origi), the player agreed to try an experience outside the Italy, yielding to the court of the Parisians

Paris Saint-Germain will pay approximately 40 million euros plus 10 bonuses for the outright purchase into Sassuolo’s coffers, while a five-year five-year worth 3.5 million euros per year is ready for the attacker. Scamacca, in the plans of the French, could go to complete the offensive trident with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi in the event of the farewell of Neymar, no longer considered non-transferable by the club. If the Brazilian were to remain in Paris, it is likely that the blue would have to settle for the role of luxury reserve, as has already happened recently to Mauro Icardi.

Speaking of the Argentine, the imminent arrival of Scamacca seems to definitively close the doors to the former Inter striker, now on the sidelines of the PSG project for some time. The club’s goal is to sell him by the end of the summer transfer market session, but to date, also given the high salary received by the player, no real offers have been received against him. In the background the suggestion of a return to Italy, with the newly promoted Monza of Silvio Berlusconi ready to bet on its relaunch.