Anya joins the Fast & Furious family

Tatsuya Endo’s is, at the moment, one of the most popular franchises in the entire industry. The Spy x Family manga is among the best sellers, thanks also to the incredible boost received from the success of the series produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, which has even ousted ONE PIECE and Detective Conan from the ranking of the most viewed anime.

To push the work further, the US dealer Barnes and Noble has come up with a brilliant idea to say the least. As you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the article, one of the exhibition stands of the Spy x Family manga reads one of the most iconic quotes from the hit film series Fast & Furious, “It’s about family”. This, however, is reinterpreted in a more ironic way: “It’s about Spy x Family”. Dominic Toretto, one of the protagonists of the movie franchise, is sitting on the hood of his muscle car with Anya Forger beside him. It’s not the first time we’ve seen Spy x Family in such a cameo. Previously, Anya invaded the worlds of ONE PIECE and many other anime in fanarts.

There Fast & Furious family it is a meme that has been popular on the net for some time, but the US bookstore chain has really surpassed itself with an exceptional, irreverent marketing operation. And you, you would imagine Anya driving one of the racing cars of the film saga which includes actors like the late Paul Walker, the aforementioned Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena?