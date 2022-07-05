An expert issues a warning and explains how skin cancer can be avoided in the summer – Herrera at COPE

In the middle of July, we are already in the middle of summer due to the arrival of high temperatures. This is why it is important to take into account the need to protect ourselves from the sun. Exposure to sunlight is one of the main factors of aging. In addition, it is behind the increase in skin cancer, since, in just four yearsthis disease has shot up 40% in our country. In fact, forecasts suggest that by 2040 skin cancer will become the tumor with the highest incidence in men, ahead of colon and lung cancer. However, prevention can prevent many cases of skin cancer.

As a result of this, it has been reminded Lydia Bosch, since, through his social networks, two years ago, he announced that he had skin cancer. Regarding this, the actress acknowledged that had “bought all the ballots to have it”, given that as a young man he sunbathed a lot without taking any type of protection. suffers from the same disease Hugh Jackman, who had to undergo surgery up to six times due to skin cancer.

In fact, of the 78,000 new cases that are registered each year in our country, only 5%, that is, 4,000 of them have the worst prognosis, this being melanoma. In addition to a health issue, which is the most important thing, we must not forget that our skin has a memory and that 7 out of 10 cases of premature aging are related to prolonged exposure to the sun. For this, it is it is essential to avoid excesses and always give yourself a cream with high protection. Just as you should go to the dermatologist at the slightest suspicion.

