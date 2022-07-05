An expert issues a warning and explains how skin cancer can be avoided in the summer – Herrera at COPE

In the middle of July, we are already in the middle of summer due to the arrival of high temperatures. This is why it is important to take into account the need to protect ourselves from the sun. Exposure to sunlight is one of the main factors of aging. In addition, it is behind the increase in skin cancer, since, in just four yearsthis disease has shot up 40% in our country. In fact, forecasts suggest that by 2040 skin cancer will become the tumor with the highest incidence in men, ahead of colon and lung cancer. However, prevention can prevent many cases of skin cancer.

As a result of this, it has been reminded Lydia Bosch, since, through his social networks, two years ago, he announced that he had skin cancer. Regarding this, the actress acknowledged that had “bought all the ballots to have it”, given that as a young man he sunbathed a lot without taking any type of protection. suffers from the same disease Hugh Jackman, who had to undergo surgery up to six times due to skin cancer.

In fact, of the 78,000 new cases that are registered each year in our country, only 5%, that is, 4,000 of them have the worst prognosis, this being melanoma. In addition to a health issue, which is the most important thing, we must not forget that our skin has a memory and that 7 out of 10 cases of premature aging are related to prolonged exposure to the sun. For this, it is it is essential to avoid excesses and always give yourself a cream with high protection. Just as you should go to the dermatologist at the slightest suspicion.

“Skin cancer is the most frequent”

“Skin cancer has been the most common for many years,” start by pointing Pablo Ortiz, head of the dermatology unit at Hospital 12 de octubre in Madrid. “The concept that the skin has memory is that the dose of ultraviolet radiation accumulates until there is a time when cancer appears.. There are types of tumors, such as squamous cell carcinoma, and that increases with more doses of sun,” explains the expert.

“People who have protected themselves since childhood will have less chance of getting cancer,” He assures after pointing out that, “in 30 or 40 years”, there may be a lower rate of cases of this type of cancer, since, currently, society is more aware and is more careful with the sun.

Then, the expert explains how sun creams work: “A factor 30 cream would allow you to sunbathe 30 times longer until you burn than it would take to burn without cream. So if you give yourself cream, it takes longer to burn. The problem is that many people use the cream to avoid burning and spend much more time in the sun. That accumulated time of sun is capable of increasing in summer.”

“So, of the different types of tumors, each one has its mechanism. Melanoma, for example, is caused by increasing the hours you are exposed to the sun, even if you don’t burn. In such a way that, if you give yourself the cream now so as not to burn yourself and, instead of being there for 10 minutes, you are there for two hours… Those two hours, in 30 years, could lead to melanoma,” clarify.