America sought to sign a player banned by Tata Martino

Before signing Néstor Araujo, the Eagles looked at an old acquaintance from Liga MX who currently plays in MLS.

The transfer market for the 2022 Opening of Liga MX has been difficult for him America, but at least most of the reinforcements are ready to make their debut on Day 2, against Monterrey. In the next few days there may be information on a fourth incorporation, but while that is confirmed or denied, it was announced that the Eagles were close to sign a defender vetoed by Tata Martino in the Mexican National Team.

Before Néstor Araujo there were contacts with several players, including Israel Reyes, but according to the column Tap Filteringof Halftimethe board headed by Santiago Baños and Héctor González Iñárritu set their sights on a former Chivas player to reinforce the cream-blue rear.

Is about Carlos Salcedoa 28-year-old Mexican defender who recently left for the mls to play with him toronto from Canada. The thing is that in recent days the rumor has come out that the Titan he was looking to return to Mexico, but this was denied by the means mentioned above.

The publication emphasized that both Águilas and Chivas sought the defender’s services, but the matter of a simple survey due to his transfer cost and high salary that he currently perceives as a franchise player, that added to the difficult task of having to convince the player’s family to leave Canada.

For now, America’s mission is to give way to two foreigners and thus open a place for the untrained in Mexico, so that later search the market for a winger or attacker to shore up the campus.

