Amber Heard asks to annul or repeat the trial with Johnny Depp

Editorial/Informative Telecinco 07/05/2022 12:02 p.m.

Amber Heard’s lawyers ask that the trial with Johnny Depp be annulledgetty

It’s been a month since Amber Heard lost the media defamation trial against Johnny Depp. A few days ago, their lawyers were unable to reach a last-minute agreement that could lower the amount the actress would have to pay the actor for damaging her reputation by describing herself as victim of domestic abuse in an op-ed in the Washington Post and did not specifically mention the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. For this reason, Heard’s lawyers have requested that annul the verdict or even have the trial retaken.

The jury determined at the beginning of June that the actress must pay Depp 10 million for damages and another 5 million as a fine, although the Fairfax County judge (Virginia, USA), Penney Azcarate, lowered the latter amount to $350,000. The conviction also orders Johnny Depp to pay 2 million dollars to Heard to compensate damages, since the jury found that the actor defamed Heard on one occasion.

Amber Heard appeals sentence in Johnny Depp trial

Finally, since the plaintiffs’ lawyers had not reached an agreement, the appeal process It is expected to be long and expensive. The last thing that is known is that Heard’s lawyers have formally requested that the verdict be annulled or even that the trial be repeated, since, they understand, the vote of one of the members of the jury.

According to Radar Online, Heard’s lawyers believe that one of the members of the jury should have been vetoed when considering it illegitimate. The court has been called to investigate a person known as “Jury number 15″considering that there were discrepancies between the age of birth and their official identification.

“On the council’s voting list, the court realized that an individual had a birth date of 1945, a date that clearly does not match his actual age“Says the motion. And it is that, according to several media reports, the juror was really born in 1970, so this error could help the actress to be granted a new trial.

Depp’s lead attorney, benchewresponded to the motion in a statement to CourthouseNewsin which he hinted that they weren’t surprised: “It’s what we expected, longer, but not more substantive.”