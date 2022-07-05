Actor Chris Hemsworth will show the uncensored “nachas” in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder

The night of this Wednesday, June 6, it opens in theaters in Costa Rica Thor: Love and Thunderone more installment of the successful films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English).

The tape will make more than one sigh to show the actor Chris Hemsworth What odin brought it to the world, an idea that was born from the director of the film, Taika Waititi (Oscar winner for JojoRabbit2019), who said that, “do not display nude to Thor It would be a crime against humanity.”

Waititi He confessed that the idea was born a long time ago, it is even embodied in the first draft of the script. In addition, he said that the actor always agreed and although the film’s trailer is censored, he announced that there will be no such restriction on the big screen.

Actor and director Taika Waititi knows very well how to take advantage of the material he has. AFP (JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP)

“Me I think if you have a body like him ChrisEven he understands it. It would simply be a waste not to display it. It would be a crime against humanity. So you have to feed the masses”, argued the talented director and actor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment of the Marvel character

Although the figure of Hemsworth represents an attraction for many, the film is more than that.

This is the fourth installment of the God of Thunderafter Thor (2011), Thor, a dark world (2013) and Thor: Ragnarök (2017).

The raid of Christian bale What hatthe butcher of gods is, without a doubt, one of the pluses of the film because it is said that we could see the best villain in history, due to the caliber of actor that the Englishman is.

There is much expectation for the role that the talented Christian Bale will play. Photo: Disney

There is also a lot of expectation to see Natalie Portman Interpreting mighty thor and, of course, to enjoy the always funny Guardians of the Galaxy.

