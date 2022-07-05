According to Chris Hemsworth we have Thor for a while

Already in 2020 Chris Hemsworth assured that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ would not be his last film as the God of Thunder. Now and in an interview with AP, the actor was asked again about his future at UCM, with the Australian superstar reaffirming his commitment to the role:

“I love the experience, and have from day one. Every time I was asked, I said ‘Absolutely, let’s go.’ for the audience, the fans, the gods of Marvel to say, ‘No, we’ve had enough,’ then I’ll keep showing up. I love it. It’s so much fun.”.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is directed by Taika Waititi (‘JoJoRabbit‘) and again starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. For this fourth installment, Natalie Portman will also return as Jane Foster, who is expected to end up becoming the Goddess of thunder after being affected by cancer and taking on the mantle and powers of Thor.

From a screenplay written by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (‘Someone Great’), the presence of Chris Pratt in his role as Peter Quill, Vin Diesel again lending his voice to Groot, Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the Butcher of Gods, Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy have also been confirmed.

In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a search for inner peace.

But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), of Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, like the mighty thor.

Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to discover the mystery of the revenge of the butcher of gods and stop it before it’s too late.