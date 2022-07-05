According to a study, the poorest are more generous

What does wealth do with our empathy for those who need it most? How can we talk about generosity taking this variable into account? In this article we will talk about this interesting interaction.

According to a research paper, poorer people are more generous than those with more resources. In fact, we have been seeing how the polls support this hypothesis for several decades. It definitely seems that those with lower incomes demonstrate greater trust, solidarity and altruism with those who need it more than they do.

The data may surprise us if we think of figures such as Bill Gates, Laurene Powell Jobs (widow of Steve Jobs), Leonardo DiCaprio or Angelina Jolie. They are famous known for their donations. The figures they can contribute to charity events are astronomical.

Can we not consider these actions as evident signs of their generosity? Well, the truth is that there is a nuance as unique as it is interesting. Some people can donate a large amount of resources, and still make up a very small part of their estate.. On the other hand, the money they donate often goes to institutions, organizations or universities that they and their friends sponsor.

Altruism and compassion break a heart that is in tune with the need of others, and acts. It also does so in both the emotional and cognitive aspects of empathy. That is, putting yourself in the place of the other and responding actively. The research we will review reveals that billionaires have a harder time with the latter. Often the one who has the most is the one who is furthest from feeling something similar to what the needy feels, which is why it is very difficult for him to put himself in his place.

Of all the varieties of virtue, generosity is the most esteemed. -Aristotle-

Compassion and empathy are the roots of prosocial and generous acts

The poorest are more generous than those who have more: why is this?

About 10 years ago, Paul Piff, a young professor at the University of California, gained some fame as a result of research he published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). In this work, he revealed that the population that accumulates greater wealth, shows, on average, less ethical behavior than those who had less money.

We insist, the issue was controversial. It was through various experimental tests that he was able to observe how, often, the more affluent economically, demonstrated less compassionate behaviors. Which led him to the conclusion that, whoever has the most, prioritizes their own interests before those of the rest. And something like that leads them (supposedly) to an increasingly dehumanized lifestyle.

Doctor Piff began since then to give lectures on this subject. He also appeared in documentaries like The social gap. Life in unequal societies. There he reflected on whether money really makes us less empathetic people. He also broke down those factors that determine why the poorest are more generous. We analyze them below.

In Paul Piff’s experiment, he was able to show that when the rich imagined themselves poor, they became more generous to the destitute and the sick.

The key is empathy and compassion

Professor Yaojun Li, from the Institute for Social Change at the University of Manchester, analyzed donations to charity in the UK over a decade. The data coincide with what was stated by Dr. Piff. That is, the poor are more generous than those who have more.

What he could see is that while it is true that the richest contribute a higher amount to charities, the poor offer more in relation to their monthly income. Thus, while the lowest incomes contributed 3.2% of their gross income, the highest offered only 0.9%. What would be the cause?

The answer lies in empathy and compassion. Those who have the least identify, understand and project themselves with those who need the most help. A part of those who accumulate great fortunes, on the other hand, do not experience compassion on the same level. Moreover, sometimes they even show a tolerance for social inequality. They normalize it by defending meritocracy.

Some experts insist that the poor give more because they need less to be happy. Although it is little, they feel grateful for what they have.

Children from less wealthy families behave more altruistically

The psychology department of the University of California, conducted an interesting investigation in 2015. It was able to see that children from poorer families demonstrated more altruistic behavior than children from wealthy families. They stressed that altruism must be seen from a biopsychosocial lens. Brain processes matter, but so does education.

Perhaps, if the poor are more generous, it is also due to the models with which one has grown up. If we have been educated by a humble family environment, in which help among neighbors and the community was common, it is very likely that we integrate that value. That of supporting others, that of compassion and altruism.

Lower-income people empathize earlier than wealthier people with whom they need help.

Final note to the study that reveals that the poorest are more generous

Jamie Johnson, heir to the fortune of Johnson & Johnsonmade a documentary in 2003 titled, Born Rich. In it he showed the life of several heirs of great fortunes. He spoke in turn of a fear. Many millionaire parents want their children to hold the position they have in society, but not be elitist or arrogant.

The rich may put their own interests above the interests of others. But there will be exceptions. Just as there will be people with few resources who show unethical conduct. Generalizations are not good, but what is necessary is to prevent success from clouding our minds, and power from corrupting us.

Compassion is in danger of extinction, which is very dangerous. Altruism, cooperation and support for those who need it ultimately reconcile us with our social condition, and in most cases solidarity. Let’s promote it.

