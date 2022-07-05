A powerful and funny superhero against the total annihilation of the gods

Once again, that time adored by moviegoers of all ages has arrived, when movie theaters around the world receive some of the most anticipated films of the year. It is the “Cinematic Summer” and in this 2022 one of his films that many want to see is already the fourth individual installment on the big screen of Marvel’s God of Thunder himself, Thorwho on this occasion returns very well accompanied by The Mighty Thor and other allies that will help him face a dangerous enemy whose sole objective is to eliminate all the gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder) presents a character who, after what happened in Avengers: Endgamehas reinvented himself to once again be that hero capable of protecting the universe, now he arrives in the midst of an eighties vibe that suits his style very well and to reunite with an old love, while discovering again what are the things for which it’s worth fighting for.





To find out more about the 29th feature film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Scenario Chronicle was at his global press conference and we were able to hear very interesting statements from the director Taika Waititi and the producer Kevin Feiglike the protagonists Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson Y Christian bale.

PROTAGONIST OF FOUR FILMS

Thor has the honor of being the first marvelite superhero to star in four movies, something that is remarkable. “It’s something that has to do directly with Chris Hemsworth’s work as Thor and everything he can do, the audience responds to that and connected with him,” he said. Kevin Feig about how the personality of the Nordic hero has been connecting well with the public thanks to the interpretation of the actor who brings him to life, organically shaping a path that now leads us to his fourth adventure in theaters.

The Marvel Studios boss also said that Taika Waititi’s direction brought another dimension to the character, one that was actually always there, within Chris Hemsworth, who is capable of being quite funny despite his tough appearance and by taking more advantage of it. In this aspect, people managed to connect better with the Avenger, achieving great success with his previous installment that guaranteed him to have a new one.

“I play this character as a child would, enjoying everything and with fascination,” said Chris Hemsworth. COURTESY DISNEY

“Since Taika came along, he brought out the immature adolescent look that I have to bring this same look to Thor’s personality now, which was exciting and new and fresh; now I play this character as a child would, enjoying everything and with a fascination for it, these types of movies should be fun and with Taika we have done so”, shared Hemsworth about why now his character connects so well with those who they see it on the screen, giving all the credit for this to its director, who has been able to inject a suitable humorous touch to the hero without leaving the adventurous side that has always accompanied him.

On what it’s been like to bring out the funny side of Thor since his previous film and again now in the new one, Waititi said it was a challenge for him to get Chris to finish becoming his character so that they were one. “I have become friends with Chris and I just think about his personality and energy, I think about who he is and he is the type of person that I would like to be in an adventure, if someone you can trust to take care of you is him, it’s like a real life hero”, said the director, referring to the personality of the protagonist of his film and how that part of him is now also part of the hero he brings to life for the eighth time.





THE SPECTACULAR RETURN OF JANE FOSTER

This time, in addition to seeing the Thor that we already know very well, we will see for the first time in the cinema the Mighty Thor, who is worthy of the hero’s old hammer and who now uses it to help those who need it; this heroine is the doctor Jane Fosterknown for being Thor’s former love interest and who after a long absence in the MCU returns in a very complicated personal situation that will lead her to live an adventure in which all the gods are in danger.

“It was pretty wild, after seeing Chris wear the Thor suit for so many years and then trying out a version of that suit on myself. It was quite surreal the first time I put on the suit, I was especially grateful and had not thought about the possibility of being able to do something like that, it was a great challenge”, shared the Oscar-winning actress, Natalie Portman, on how she has felt when become a new Goddess of Thunder in the Marvel Universe.

Natalie Portman returns to the character of Jane Foster in a very different way. COURTESY DISNEY

Together with both versions of Thor in his mission to prevent the total annihilation of the gods, we see Valkyrie, now turned into the King, yes the King, of New Asgard while longing to have a new adventure because he does not have the soul of a politician, but of a warrior. “It’s been a lot of fun coming back to this character, I’ve really enjoyed these movies a lot and I certainly think what connects these characters to their true power is some trauma for better or worse,” he said. Tessa Thompson.

“When we first met Valkyrie she was dealing with trauma by drinking heavily, you have this moment where she comes out and she looks really tough but immediately falls over, now we see her as some kind of professional soldier who is caught up in the bureaucracy.” The actress added about her character and what she has been through, as well as when we find her in this new production.

The Valkyrie character played by Tessa Thompson also evolves. COURTESY DISNEY

THE BEST VILLAIN OF THE MCU

In order for there to be great heroes, there must also be great villains, and what a marvel at Marvel Studios they have shown off with an incomparable enemy to Thor: Love and Thunder, a common being who after losing everything and realizing that the gods have ignored him, decides to destroy them definitively and obtains enormous power to achieve his goal. Having had an excellent debut in the comics a few years ago, he is now coming to the big screen. Gorr the Butcher of Godsinterpreted neither more nor less than by Christian balewho, after playing Batman three times, has now become perhaps the best villain of Marvel movies until now after Loki and Thanos.

“We were looking to find someone in Gorr who was a bit lonely and creepy and nobody wanted to be around him, there’s great joy in playing a villain and it’s a lot easier to play a villain than it is to play a hero and then beauty.” from this is that Taika was able to make it funny as well and then really moving, you certainly understand why this guy is making such horrible decisions and why he became a monster, there is comedy and tragedy going hand in hand here; this film is a journey of self-discovery, exploration, fun and madness, ”Christian Bale shared about his character, a villain who will surely be remembered for a while in the MCU for many reasons.

Impersonation of Christian Bale as Gorr the Butcher of Gods. COURTESY DISNEY

In addition to its characters and its plot, another relevant aspect of love and thunder is its soundtrack, which is dominated by heavy rock from the 80s, an aspect that also combines very well with the 80s visual style of the film. “I wanted the whole aesthetic around the movie to be bombastic and loud and colorful, I remembered that in my youth I spent months perfecting the Metallica logo at school and that Guns N’ Roses was one of my favorite bands of all time and I wanted to have this in the kind of crazy adventure that we were presenting visually, using this music in the film was a dream come true for me”, commented Taika Waititi on his musical tastes and how these came to be reflected in the new Thor film.

The time has come to see in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder, an exciting and fun movie that will leave many wanting to see more of The God of Thunder on the big screen. It is also a tape that literally rocks. It opens on July 7.





