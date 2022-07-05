A Minecraft player creates an AI friend to play with him

Share

To great ills, great remedies.

It is always said that there are games that are enjoyed more with friendssingle-player games whose cooperative experience adds a great point of entertainment, it could be the case of an RPG like Borderlands or Diablo, Left 4 Dead-style shooters or, of course, Minecraft. Although you don’t always have someone to play with.

In Minecraft, playing cooperatively means, for example, another pair of hands when building, but the real added value is in go on an adventure with a partner to explore caves, dungeons or the new Deep Dark biome and fight against all kinds of enemies. For this reason, a Minecraft player devised a system to always play cooperatively even if your friends are not connected: create a player with an artificial intelligence.

Is about Besties, an AI created by KevinJNguy01. It’s not entirely clear how Bestie works, but as we can see from the clip the player shared on Reddit, once implemented, calling her to join the game is as easy as opening chat and typing “Give me a friend!”. Then Betsie appears as if she were a normal player, he is even able to hold a simple conversation.

We also see that Bestie is able to fight against mobs, share objects and, at the end of a long day of adventures, go to sleep with your partner. Undoubtedly, quite incredible technology. Seems ideal for all those who want to enjoy a Minecraft adventure in company but they cannot for one reason or another, although the debate on whether or not it is a bit sad to create an AI so as not to play alone has not taken long to settle.

Minecraft goes to the strategy genre

If what you want is to live new adventures and experiences in the Minecraft universe, Mojang is preparing a new spin-off of the series called Minecraft Legends, the second one published after Minecraft Dungeons. Is about a cell shading aesthetic strategy game which is very reminiscent of proposals such as Dragon Quest Builders. It will arrive in 2023 for all platforms.

