a great story of losers

The alliance between Adam Sandler and Netflix has been quite productive for a long time. And, what is better, it is bringing out a side of Sandler that, although many of us suspected, we feared would be hidden by his diminishing presence on the big screen or, at least, in the box office results.

The one who was one of the great stars of Hollywood cinema in recent decades seemed to be going through a crisis of ideas. Or is it that the producers who were handling their products were dry of creativity.

Be that as it may, what brings us here today is his latest film, far removed from any commercial product from which he made so much fifteen or twenty years ago: Hustle.

The fact that Sandler has gone from playing the comic loser to being the dramatic loser is a turn that could go as well as bad.

And, lest we be misunderstood, the risk was not his talent or lack thereof, but the stories that surrounded him and the people he was with.

hustle It is a story of losers, like many others. But it’s a great loser story.

Like many of the great stories of losers that have proliferated so much in American cinema, so given to them.

Matter of luck or injustice

A story in which being a loser does not mean, as Sandler could have done in this reality, being incapable or lacking the necessary virtues. Being a loser, here, as in life, can be a matter of luck or injustice.

Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, an NBA scout who longs for a step forward in his career, to be able to sit on a bench and achieve the family stability that he hasn’t been able to enjoy for years.

To do this, he continues working and striving to discover that little basketball gem who can make a difference in his team.

And he succeeds during a trip to Spain, when he meets Bo Cruz, a spectacular player whom Juancho Hernangómez puts on his face, who in real life is a brilliant professional basketball star.

Stanley and Bo are two losers. two authentic losers with a huge amount of talent, but for one reason or another they can’t take advantage of it.

That’s why they get along, because they both know that they have to work one point harder than the others. They have to work further than the rest. They have to overcome their own ghosts.

The first is embodied in the figure of Vince Merrick (Ben Foster), a typical arrogant rich man who, as exaggerated as his character looks, we manage to really imagine him.

The second, unfortunately, has them within himself, lacking confidence and self-control. For this reason, having different ghosts, both are able to help each other. Both need each other and both work together for that extra point to win.

you perceive everything

The tone of losers, sadness or lack of confidence is visually translated in a large part of the scenarios in which it has been shot.

Scenarios and moments, because everything that is supposed to be the luxury of the NBA is seen in few shots, chosen on time to show that exorbitant power that Merrick has.

While the rest of the spaces in which Sugerman and Cruz live and coexist are much more humble, dark, urban and harsh.

So much so that, even in those scenes in which more people gather, we feel as alone as lonely, because it is the mental and moral state of the two of them.

There are few other characters in the film, at least few that really have the necessary importance.

Queen Latifah plays Sugerman’s wife, in a very nice role in every way, quite realistic and believable. So opposite to that of the antagonist Merrick that she does not need to meet at any time to give emotional balance to the main character.

Robert Duvall also has a small appearance, little more than anecdotal but equally appreciated.

While the rest of the familiar faces that walk around here are NBA players or former players and, while for common viewers they are little more than familiar faces or not even that, for true American basketball fans it will mean a delight

But not much more is needed. As we have said, the main characters are lonely, they are losers and to make us accomplices in their story and their fight they do not need crowds or artifices.

In conclusion, a highly recommended story because it manages, very effectively, to reflect the complexity of some characters that are part of a very simple story.

And that is what we are left with and what you will be left with when you see it. With two guys whose values ​​matter, regardless of where they have to put them on the table.

