A “Failure” Called Windows 11

Microsoft’s new operating system is about to reach one of its most special events, a year of life. Like almost any operating system from the Redmond giant Windows 11 has not been without criticism and controversy. Most of these criticisms were crude rumors or farces without any basis, it usually happens. But then, has Windows 11 failed or not?

The numbers of the “failed” Windows 11

Yes, we must say that Microsoft makes it a little more difficult for us this time by not sharing official data. This has meant that, for the first time, an article that talked about the share of an operating system on this website was criticized. The first AdDuplex data was dismissed as false or optimistic despite the fact that they have been doing this work for years.

Yes, they are statistical data based on a series of applications that have your registration. But they have always done so with the aim of informing users. Nevertheless, Coincidentally the data was not correct. One person had done their math and Windows 11 was on 2-3% of PCs.

Windows 11 would have 311 million devices today

But then I arrive Steam, Gabe Newell’s popular platform already boasts much larger user numbers, over 30 million users. Furthermore, in general the gamers They usually take longer to update due to possible incompatibilities. In fact, Windows 11 had problems with AMD processors in games. Coincidentally, at that time, Steam data was very similar to AdDuplex data. We understand that it was a coincidence for this failed system.

The latest AdDuplex data places Windows 11 at a 23.9% user share. And for some these data represent a manifest failure without having completed even a year since its launch. On Steam they place it at 21.23% and this platform does not count Insiders, almost 1%. If we take this data considering the 1.4 billion devices Windows 11 would have 311 million devices today.

How was Windows 10 a year after its launch?

Comparisons are hateful but necessary and for that reason nothing better than seeing the reflection of Windows 10. The previous operating system was forced to exhaustion and reached 350 million devices a year after its launch. A very interesting figure, but with a trick… In these figures Windows 10 Mobile devices had to be included.

So, I leave you to ask yourselves if Windows 11 is in such a bad state or if it is, for the moment, at the same level as Windows 10 itself. In the end we have shown you real data from two sources so that you can see the picture with perspective.