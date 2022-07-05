A concept art shows Hawkgirl’s costume for possible movies or TV series

The live-action DC multiverse has continued to evolve over the years, with movies and TV series on various platforms providing new interpretations of iconic characters. However, there are some characters who have been sidelined and haven’t landed a role on the big screen yet. A recent concept art has in particular highlighted an interesting character. Two images of the concept artist Luca Nemolato – recently posted online – show a costume design by Hawkgirl “That never happened.” The design features a unique weaponized version of the costume, along with a mask suitable for high altitude, for when the character is in flight.

Image: Luca Nemolato

Image: Luca Nemolato

We don’t know what inspired Luca Nemolato’s concept art, especially considering the live-action versions of Hawkgirl in the DC adaptations. The series Krypton of SYFY had announced that it would introduce Hawkwoman, the original incarnation of Hawkgirl. The finale of the second season of the series showed Nyssa Vex (Wallis Day) waking up on an unknown planet. On that occasion we briefly saw some characters in flight, the scene seemed to anticipate that the third season would include the Thanagarian tradition. The showrunner Cameron Welsh he later confirmed that the third season – which SYFY later did not produce – would feature the Rann-Thanagar war. So, perhaps Luca Nemolato’s concept art could represent the hypothetical version of Hawkgirl or Hawkwoman by Krypton, prior to the cancellation of the series.

Hawkgirl in Black Adam

It is close to the exit of Black Adam: Hawkgirl’s presence was previously anticipated as part of the Justice Society of America. The actor and producer of the film, Dwayne Johnson, revealed on Twitter in 2020 that Hawkgirl was originally slated for the film, but has been replaced by Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) in what is “a long story.” Hawkgirl’s concept art costume doesn’t come close to what Carter Hall/ Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) wears in the film. The images could represent an alternate version of the Hawkman and Hawkgirl aesthetic.

“Hawkgirl was on our original JSA team,” he wrote on Twitter Dwayne Johnson two years ago. “Unfortunately, it’s a complicated story that I will share with fans along the way. But it opened the door to another fantastic opportunity for another actress to come in and crack the role of Cyclone. I think everything works as it should. “

