6 books you must have according to Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon — Noticias en la Mira con Lourdes Mendoza

For great readers like Emma Watson or Reese Witherspoon, April 23 is the most important date on their calendar, since it is International Book Day.

These actresses, in addition to their talent on the big screen, have shared with the world their love of reading and good stories.

So much so, that the protagonist of “Legally Blonde” and her successful reading club have boosted the sale of some publications, of which 30 were placed on the best-seller list of New York Times.

On this important day for readers, in News in Focus we present some unmissable books written by women that have been recommended by Emma Watson and Reese Witherspoon.

The Best Years

Written by Kiley Reid, it tells the story of Emira, a 25-year-old girl, who is arrested for kidnapping a child in a supermarket, although, in reality, she is his nanny, because of her skin color and because the minor is white, they immediately make her a suspect.

The boy’s mother, Alix, feels guilty about what happened and wants to do everything possible to help her (from her privilege), so Emira doesn’t trust her intentions.

The novel narrates a series of events that intertwine the lives of both women, who discover that they have more in common than they thought.

At the end of 2019, it was a great success that led to it being translated in 17 countries and even winning the Goodreads Choice Award for the best debut novel in 2020.

Little fires everywhere

As well as other novels that she has recommended, Witherspoon brought to the screen this work written by Celeste Ng, in a series where the actress brings to life Elena Richardson, the perfect mother with the ideal house, a husband and almost perfect children because she cannot understand to his youngest daughter.

But everything turns into a drama when Elena rents a space to Mia Warren, an artist and mother of a teenager, whose past and disregard for the rules pose a threat.

If you have already seen the Prime series or you liked “Big Little Lies”, this novel will catch you for its mysteries and questions that it raises throughout.

Indomitable: Stop Indulging, Start Living

Recommended by both Emma and Reese, Indomitable is one of the best-selling books in the United States, and even Adele herself spoke of how much it helped her change.

From the activist Glennon Doyle is a reference for all women who feel or have felt the pressure to be pretty, good mothers, daughters, women, friends and that simply ends up being exhausting.

In it, Doyle recounts her own testimonies, experiences and anecdotes, with which many women come to feel identified and that they need to start listening to that voice that tells them who they are and not who they have to be.

the color purple

Another feminist classic that Emma has recommended is the novel “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, which has already been made into a film in 1985 by Steven Spielberg, in case the name sounds familiar to you.

Photo: Special

the color purple tells the story of two sisters, Nettie, a missionary in Africa, and Celie, who is married to a man she hates and who was sexually abused by her father, who so crudely tells her “what your mom doesn’t want to do, you’re going to do it”.

Celie saves Nettie from being raped by her father and even from a marriage to a much older man with children, so that she can study.

It is certainly a heartbreaking story from the beginning showing the abuse as well as how dangerous and difficult it was for a black woman to live in the early 20th century.

Women who run with the wolves

From the psychoanalyst, writer and poet Clarissa Pinkola Estes, Women who run with the wolves is a compilation of tales and stories that at first may seem difficult to read and even understand.

In it you will find myths and stories about the “wild woman”, which describes her as a species or a spirit in danger of extinction due to the insistence and efforts of society to annul her essence.

However, the “wild woman” is a guide for all women, the one who accompanies them and who will be present or represented in each of the myths that she presents.

how to be a woman

Written by British journalist and columnist, Caitlin Moran, “How to be a woman” is one of the feminist book recommendations that are on the list of the Harry Potter actress.

Moran speaks from her experiences as a woman about her relationship with her body, food, men, her sexuality, motherhood, as well as abortion and other topics.

The name of the book addresses the most important question that it seeks to answer throughout the text, through moments that can be ironic and others that are more amusing.