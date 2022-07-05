3 Featured Movies That Released Theatrically in 2022

Cinéfilos chooses three of the most outstanding films that passed through the big screen this year. Can you guess what they are?

Theatrical releases are complicated. Few times, films stay on the billboard for many weeks or are highlighted by the public and critics. With so many streaming premieres, it’s easier to dismiss those films that go to the big screen. Therefore, in cinephileswe highlight 3 films that have been in theaters (and some are still going on) so far this year and that you cannot miss.

Top Gun: Maverick

The film starring and produced by Tom Cruiseone of the latest stars in the world of Hollywood, was consecrated as the highest grossing of the year, surpassing Doctor Strange A Multiverse of Madness. In addition to Cruise, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Val Kilmes, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly complete the luxurious cast of the film.

It is the sequel to the film. top gun and has as history: “After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s finest aviators, Pete “Mavericks” Mitchel (Tom Cruise) finds himself where he always wanted to be: pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and dodging advancement in the ranks. that it would not let him fly by placing him on the ground. When assigned to the Top Gun academy to train elite pilots for a dangerous mission deep into enemy territory, Maverick meets young Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late friend. Goose”.“.

The weight of talent or The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The action-comedy film is a parody of the life of Nicholas Cage. Directed by Tom Gormicanis carried out by Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Neil Patrick Harris, among others. It’s less than 2 hours long and was released in theaters before it hit mid-year.

The synopsis says: “Nicolas Cage plays himself in this wacky action-comedy. The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire superfan (Pedro Pascal). But things take an unexpected turn when a CIA agent recruits Cage and forces him to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage.“

The Northman

Directed by Robert Eggers (The VVitch, The Lighthouse) It is one of the most important films that were released so far this year. Mainly because its cast is made up of Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, Björk, Oscar Novak, Kate Dickie, Murray McArthur, Ian Gerard Whyte Y Gustav Lindh. It is a story that takes place in the 10th century, of revenge, action and adventure, carried out by Vikings.

Its synopsis reads:In Iceland, in the 10th century, a Norse prince (Skarsgard) seeks to avenge his father’s death at all costs.“.

The film premiered at the beginning of the year and, within specialized critics, opinion was divided: for many it was a masterpiece of 2022 and for others, it was not. It is understandable because the bar that the director left with his previous films is very high; So, the expectations for his new film were always focused on surpassing those of the previous films.

