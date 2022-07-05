25% of women suffer from some form of alopecia

Alopecia is a disease that is associated with men, however, women also face baldness problems derived from external and genetic factors that have raised the figures in recent years.

According to Mediarte Medical Center, specialized in treatments for alopecia, over the years, baldness was considered something aesthetic or a condition of age, in the case of men, generating misinformation that prevents the creation of programs health prevention to counteract hereditary or nutritional alopecia.

However, although baldness has been viewed more calmly by men, for women it can be a taboo or a source of insecurity.

“The image we have of ourselves directly influences the way we deal with the environment. In this image, our insecurities and other aspects of an emotional nature come into play. While in a man baldness is quite common and well accepted socially. In women, on the other hand, hair loss often generates a complex, affects self-esteem, mood and even social relationships” says Sara Ávila, medical director of www.mediarte.co.

Progesterone and estrogen are the two female hormones that are responsible for stimulating hair growth. Studies show that hormonal contraceptives can positively or negatively affect hair growth and loss by intervening in hormonal cycles. Other causes They can be stress or mineral or androgenic deficiency that refers to the progressive thinning of the hair follicles.

Mediarte explains that there are two types of female alopecia divided into two groups, Scarring alopecias that are usually due to a skin disease and are usually irreversible and can be caused by burns in the capillary area, infection or another type of factor. Similary.

On the other hand, there are non-scarring alopecias that are due to hair follicle dysfunction and can be reversible depending on the cause. In this group are androgenic, temporary hair loss, anagenic, trichotillomania which refers to recurrent hair pulling and alopecia areata.

Alopecia areata, common in women

It is a pathology of autoimmune origin, which occurs because the lymphocytes mistakenly attack the hair follicle trying to destroy it temporarily. In most cases it is possible to have hair regeneration.

A person throughout his life has a 2% risk of presenting alopecia areata at some point. In this alopecia there are several subtypes, be it focal, multifocal, total and it produces alopecia in the form of patches, in some cases it can affect the follicles of the body.

Jada Koren Pinkett-Smith wife of Will Smith suffers from this type of alopecia. She was diagnosed in 2018 and she has undergone several treatments that have produced improvement, but when the treatment is discontinued she relapses again.

Experts assure that in people over 50 years of age, just the generation of actress Jada Pinkett Smith, “you have to be much more careful with the immunomodulators part because they can have multiple comorbidities because there is a greater probability of the appearance of other diseases such as hypertension or diabetes that prevents the use of some medications.”

“ Health professionals and specialists can guide all women who suffer from alopecia, guide them in their diagnosis and offer them the best treatments and therapies to stop hair loss, restore self-esteem, make them feel safe looking in front of the mirror and feel beautiful”, recommends Ávila to women who have this type of disease.