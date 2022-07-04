Zendaya: little heart in record time at Tom Holland’s post

Are they or are they not the most tender and “cute” couple in Hollywood? Zendaya And Tom Holland in the past few hours they have given us a new demonstration of the strength of their union, all through social media.

Zendaya was clearly waiting for her boyfriend to hit the publish button on her latest post on Instagram, since it was one of the first to appreciate it. And it certainly did not go unnoticed by the most attentive.

The followers of Tom Holland have in fact noticed that Zendaya had already put her heart to the new post of the interpreter of Spider-Manin which the actor wears a shirt from his new campaign The Brother’s Trust, just 16 seconds after its posting on Instagram. A record!

A screenshot that documents the fact, and that you can see herehas gone viral on social media, and fans shipping the pair are loving the speed of the star’s reaction Euphoria. For example, there are those who write: “Zendaya was faster than us“, And those who argue:”I think Zendaya was the first who liked it“. While there are those who have noticed moved: “Zendaya and Tom are kind of competing to see who will like each other’s posts first“.

For his part, Tom Holland commented with a triple smiley at heart a recent post on Instagram where Zendaya shared her photoshoot shots for Vogue Italy. Even on social media, the love between the two therefore seems to be proceeding great.

