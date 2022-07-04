Winona Ryder reveals she suffered from depression after breaking up with Johnny Depp

“I’m just saying it’s hard and upsetting for me to understand. Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years and it was a great relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated was accused of that. It’s shocking. Never I saw him be violent with a person before,” he said.

He added that after the breakup of his courtship and consequently of his marriage commitment he suffered a deep depression.

He went through a difficult time and called it as Girl Interrupted, in reference to the film in which he starred in 1999, and in which a young woman must deal with mental health problems and is admitted to a psychiatric hospital for a suicide attempt.

“I remember playing a character who ends up being tortured in a Chilean prison (in The House of the Spirits). I saw the fake bruises and cuts from him on my face and I remember looking at myself and saying, This is what I’m doing to myself on the inside,” he said.

The tattoo that Johnny Depp got in honor of Winona Ryder.

(Instagram/February)



He immediately went to psychological therapy and received words of comfort from michelle pfeifferwith whom he worked in The Age of Innocence. “I remember that Michelle said, ‘This is going to happen,'” recalls Ryder. “But I couldn’t hear it.”

The 50-year-old actress declared that she had never spoken about it, because there is a part of her that is very private. I have a place in my heart for those days,” she noted.