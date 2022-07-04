will star in the adaptation of the most successful novel by Hernán Díaz

Kate Winslet will return to HBO to create another limited series. The Emmya winner for best actress for the excellent ‘Mare of Easttown’ will star in and executive produce ‘Trust’, a new miniseries based on the best-selling novel by Hernán Díaz, published in May. This lowers the timid hopes of a second season of the criminal series.

Another adaptation of a novel

The new series will follow a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his life, but is unhappy with the way he and his wife, the daughter of eccentric aristocrats, are portrayed. He enlists a secretary to write a memoir to set the record straight. However, she soon realizes that he is trying to rewrite her history and her wife’s place in it.

Diaz will also executive produce the adaptation of his novel, which explores wealth and talent, trust and intimacy, even the truth and perception of it. The drama marks Winslet’s third collaboration with HBO, who in addition to last year’s ‘Mare of Easttown’, in 2011, he starred in ‘Mildred Pierce’ as the title character, a young mother struggling to make a living for herself and her daughters after a divorce.





Winslet won Emmy Awards for both roles in the lead actress category. The actress will next appear in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and other upcoming titles including ‘Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin’, ‘Lee’ and ‘Fake!‘.