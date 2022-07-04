Why does Thor repeatedly call the Rocket Raccoon rabbit?

A recurring line in Avengers: Infinity War saw Thor repeatedly refer to Rocket Raccoon as “rabbit,” but what is the reason for his mistake?

The partnership between Thor and Rocket Raccoon looks set to continue in Thor: Love and Thunder, and hopefully why Thor calls Rocket “rabbit” will be clarified, but if not, there is a theory from Reddit that explains it. When they first met in Avengers: Infinity War, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) quickly bonded with Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

Consequently, when Thor travels to Nidavellir to find a weapon “that kills Thanos,” it’s no surprise that Rocket and Groot (Vin Diesel) join him in his search. After forging Thor’s Stormbreaker axthe three traveled to Wakanda, where Thor was unable to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) before it eliminated half of life in the universe.

Over the course of Infinity War, however, Thor inexplicably continues to refer to Rocket as a “rabbit”, despite Rocket telling him that he is not a rabbit, but a raccoon, which never seems to work. On the surface, it just seems like a recurring joke that is meant to make people laugh. However, there may be a historically significant reason why Thor uses the word “rabbit” in relation to Rocket.

One theory (which comes from Reddit) offers a plausible explanation. Landing in New Mexico in the movie Thor would not have been Thor’s first visit to Earth or, as he calls it, Midgard. After all, Asgardians like him, his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins), his mother Frigga (Rene Russo) and Thor’s brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) they were all immortalized in 7th century Norse mythology. This suggests that his Earth travels were limited to Scandinavia.

As raccoons are not a native European species they reached Europe and Scandinavia only in the 1930s, well after the last visit of the Asgardians to Earth. Consequently, it is reasonable to assume that, unlike the more offensive names given by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) to Rocket, Thor was simply describing it in relation to the animal he knew most like a raccoon.

This was confirmed by the events of Avengers: Endgame, after extracting the Reality Stone, in the form of Aether, from Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)Rocket was chased by the Asgardian guards, one of whom shouted: “Take that rabbit”. While this does not mean that there are rabbits on Asgard, it certainly suggests that this specific misclassification of the genetically modified raccoon is peculiar to the people of Thor.

Of course, Thor’s lack of knowledge of Earth’s various animal species had already been demonstrated in The Avengers. While he was aboard the SHIELD helicopter with the agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg)Thor compared Loki’s actions to Bilgesnipes, destructive creatures from Asgard or one of the other Nine Realms.

Coulson’s confusion in the face of the analogy makes it clear that these creatures do not exist on Earth and Thor’s own surprise demonstrates the gap in his awareness of the world he has come to love.

After the Battle of Sokovia in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor lived in Australia before the events of Thor: Ragnarok, during this time he also had a roommate named Daryl Jacobsen (Daley Pearson)but there is nothing to suggest that Thor encountered raccoons during this time.

Consequently, it seems reasonable to assume that the theory was correct and that the mistake against Rocket was based on the fact that he had never met a raccoon before. It’ll be interesting to see, since he didn’t call Rocket “rabbit” after Avengers: Infinity War, if Thor returns to his old habit. when referring to his friend in Thor: Love and Thunder.