Why blockchain mobiles still don’t make sense no matter how hard brands like HTC try

It makes no sense to bring more blockchain mobiles to the market because there is no real demand for this type of device and, furthermore, blockchain platforms are not yet stable enough.

The current smartphone market is stagnating when it comes to innovationsince the only devices somewhat different from the rest are folding mobilesa niche that Samsung dominates with a 90% market share worldwide.

The other great innovation that some terminal manufacturers are working on are blockchain mobiles, although these they still don’t make sense no matter how much brands like HTC insist on bringing this type of device to the market. She reads on and finds out why.

These are the reasons why blockchain mobiles are still meaningless

The main reason why blockchain mobiles have no place in the current market is that since HTC presented its HTC Exodus 1 in 2018 The demand for this type of device has not grown and all this despite the fact that some smartphone manufacturers are still working to launch your own smartphone with this technology.

This is the case of OSOM, a company created by former Essential employees who has partnered with blockchain platform Solana to bring the Solana Saga to marketa mobile blockchain that will be presented in early 2023.

The second reason why blockchain smartphones don’t make sense today is that blockchain platforms still not stable enoughsince they have many errors.

A good proof of this is that the Solana blockchain has recently suffered multiple outages in its network due to software failures, something that has prevented its users from making transactions for periods of up to 18 hours. Despite the great advantages of blockchain technology are transparency, reliability and decentralization, many blockchain platforms have failed to meet these premises.

Samsung bets on cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the latest update of its Galaxy mobiles

Finally, the last reason why blockchain mobiles’ days are numbered is that some of the world’s largest smartphone manufacturers are already including blockchain technology in their flagships.

This is the case of the Samsung Galaxy S22 that already have a feature called Blockchain Keystorewhich allows its users to store cryptocurrencies safely and interact with decentralized applications. In addition, this functionality is independent of cryptocurrencies, in such a way that is not linked to Solana or any other blockchain.

