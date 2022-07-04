who would like by his side

The pop star, local sources report, however, would have made specific requests. “According to an insider, Britney has been in talks with the NFL for weeks on the upcoming Halftime Show. She had been offered another big name to join her, but she turned it down. Spears would like to.

Madonna and Iggy Azalea

as guests of his show. It could be a show to end his extraordinary career with a flourish. “

While waiting for confirmation on the Super Bowl, Spears is preparing for the release of his

book

, where he told the whole truth about his “years of imprisonment”. “I felt the need to speak and write this book – she declared some time ago -. I suffered too many things and I had to tell them. I also thought about how this state has allowed them to do all this to me”.