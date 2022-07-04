Who is ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s boyfriend



The rapper had a tremendously difficult childhood and adolescence. His brother was murdered, and his father was in jail



Rumors of a relationship with the pop diva began in May. They have been seen together in many events



About Rihanna, he says: “When you know it, you know it. She is the ultimate

A Rihanna he can only be blamed for not coming into our lives sooner to provide us with a wealth of material for admiration for many years (also criticism, when he takes it for granted). sell your torn underwear at exorbitant prices). Not only is she one of those larger-than-life figures of influence, but whatever she does, the interest surrounding her grows as her public appearances do. In the absence of a new album, we will always have the food of the sauce.

Much has been speculated about the sentimental life of the singer in these months. It was in May of this year when she decided to take a step forward and make official what was an open rumor within the gossip industry. New boyfriend in her life, rapper ASAP Rocky, an old acquaintance of the singer who had long been said to be more than a friend to her. They are together, in love and plan to walk down the aisle, as they have confirmed. The two boast of having finally found the love of their life at weddings, baptisms, or all those galas to which they are invited.

doWhat is the trajectory of this rapper who has conquered the heart of one of the emblematic figures of world music?

The personal story of Rihanna’s boyfriend

In Rakim Mayers, his real name, fall all the noble trades of contemporary music. In addition to being a reference in the world of rap, hip hop and American urban music, Rihanna’s new boyfriend has extensive experience in the industry as producer and composer of their own issues and those of others.

As for his origins, it seems that this self-fulfilling prophecy that relates humble origins, crime and rise to fame is fulfilled almost by divine mandate. His life is turbulent enough enough to have touched the criminal drama several times. In short, everything in their childhood and adolescence is drenched in that cursed heritage that genes and broken families sometimes are. There is everything: from his father, linked to drug trafficking and imprisoned, to the truncated relationship with his brother. He was murdered.

rapper ASAP RockyGetty

Mayers’ (ASAP Rocky) own personal ordeal also goes through drug dealing, until he gets enough money to move to a better place. In parallel, the music. A life dedicated to making your own name in the medium, with influences ranging from Three Six Mafia to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. To date, the rapper He has released four studio albums.: Long. Live. ASAP (2013); At. length Last. ASAP (2015); Testing (2018) and All smiles (2019).

His life, dedicated to rap and hip hop, is not the only facet in which his name shines. One of Roky’s greatest successes goes through having broken one by one all the violent stereotypes that we associate with rap stars and his clothing, in general, tacky and ostentatious. Rocky does not preach these codified aesthetics, and his taste for fashion is more towards luxury and alliances with brands such as Alexander Wang, Raf Simons or Martin Magiela. He is a fan of psychedelic drugs, which he claims help him live better, a strict vegetarian and Kendal Jenner’s exOr so it was rumored at the time.

His love with her…

It seems rocky, indestructible. The rapper has released his most intense statements in numerous interviews, without blushing. He says that the singer is the love of his life, and there is not much more to discuss. “When you know, you know. She is the ultimate.”

the happy coupleDaniele Ventureli/Getty Images

Some sense has this phrase of a dove on fire, considering that, until the date of his first kiss and public appearance at the MET 2021 gala, the couple had maintained a friendship of more than 10 yearsever since Myers opened for the diva on the ‘Diamonds’ world tour.