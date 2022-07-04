white nail polish like Jennifer Lopez

The white enamel received the approval of the trendsetter JLo! Ben Affleck’s soon-to-be wife (cheers!) Decided that her perfect golden tan should be highlighted by a total white manicure, bright and refined. No sooner said than done, the 52-year-old from the Bronx, now a world pop star, as well as founder of the skincare brand that bears her name, showed off a sexy black bikini in the garden of her villa combined with the signature nail look of the Hollywood manicurist Tom Bachik. “Summer ready”, writes the nail artist next to the photographs of her muse, toned as never before, her long, tapered nails dressed in a milky white shade that immediately makes for a beach holiday. Just wonderful! PS If you too are a fan of JLo, remember that in June the docu-film starring her protagonist arrives on Netflix, Halftime. We are already counting the minutes until the release!

White manicure like Jennifer Lopez, the expert’s advice

According to Rosy Trinidade, beautician and owner of Brazilian Beauty Center in Milan, “white nail polish is the perfect color for the summer season, but it must be remembered that this shade is unforgiving. the slightest chipping will be noticed, so choose it if you are sure you can keep it. An excellent compromise? Choose the classic nail polish (not semi-permanent) and treat yourself to a short-lasting total white manicure, perhaps combined with short and square nails to make maintenance much more manageable. I add that Summer 2022 celebrates the charm of short nails, as long as they are perfectly ordered, without a trace of imperfections. To get a flawless DIY manicure, I recommend always start with the application of a double layer of base, spread abundantly. Only at this point is enamel applied: once the excess paint has been removed from the brush, proceed with a soft and slow central pass (count up to three). Then give two side passes, one on the right and one on the left, reaching the edges of the nail without fear of touching the skin. Here the preliminary basic pass is useful, which allows you to effortlessly remove any excess enamel. All this with the help of the classic orange wood stick soaked in acetone. And if you think there is only one white, well, you’re out of the way: from milky white to ivory white, from chalk white to ice whitetry them all and find out which one works best on your hands “.

3 white nail polishes for the summer manicure at JLo

Nail polish with plumping and gel effect, the Lasting Gel Effect formula releases an ultra-pigmented color and a super-bright, long-lasting finish, Shade Neige Astra

astramakeup € 5.50

Nail Lacquer Varnish, Alpine Snow color, formula of optimal quality, for a duration of up to 7 days

Water Based Nail Polish, Vegan, without any nail polish remover, Pure White Color Douglas

douglas € 3.95

