When Thor 4 comes out on Disney Plus

Thor 4also known by its full title Thor: Love and Thunder, will be released in cinemas on Wednesday 6 July 2022. There is great anticipation for the debut of Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the God Butcher, even if many of the scenes concerning him seem to have been cut during the final editing, because they are considered too excessive (to put it mildly) for families. Christian Bale is not only at his first experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he is also at his first time under the orders of New Zealand director Taika Waititi, Oscar winner for best non-original screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at the 2020 ceremony.

Below is the information relating to when it comes out Thor 4 on Disney +, the streaming platform owned by Disney.

Thor 4: when it comes out on Disney +

Thor 4 release date is scheduled for Wednesday 24 August, almost two months after July 6, the date on which it will be available in cinemas. Director Taika Waititi’s new film will be available on Disney Plus, free for subscribers.

However, there is still no official date. The prediction is based on what happened previously with the film Doctor Strange, which was released in theaters on May 4 and was then available on Disney + starting June 22. If Disney follows the same trend, it is very likely that Thor: Love and Thunder will enter the catalog from 24 August. A further clue in this sense is also the weekly release day: Wednesday, generally, together with Friday, are the two days of the week in which the new releases of the Disney Plus platform are concentrated.

In addition to the new entry Christian Bale, the cast of the second chapter directed by Taika Waititi of the saga dedicated to the god of thunder also includes Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe And Natalie Portman. Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Chris Patt will also be there.

