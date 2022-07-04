What we know about Thor: Love and Thunder

It’s been a long and strange journey for Marvel’s Asgardian god of thunder. What began as a fish-out-of-water adventure with shades of Shakespeare in Thor (2011) became one of the most obscenely hilarious stories and visually inventive of the MCU. All it took was someone, specifically writer/director Taika Waititi, realizing that “hey, maybe a space warrior brother who rides rainbows, throws a big hammer, and drinks like a Viking should be funny.” Since Thor: Ragnarök emerged from the devil’s ass and embraced the comedic superpowers of Australian demigod Chris Hemsworth, the franchise hasn’t looked back.

Now, after a season with crippling depression, a missing eyeball, the death of his entire family, and a long time spent disguised as The Big Lebowski in Avengers: Infinity War Y end game Hemsworth returns to his galactic antics with the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder . The film promises to up the ante on the chaos of ragnarok which is no small thing if one takes into account the glorious amalgamation of Flash Gordon the art of pinball machines and the heavy-metal . Here’s what we know about Marvel’s next trip to the cosmos.