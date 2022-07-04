What to watch today on TV? Monday, July 4, 2022 | TV

12.00 / TCM

‘The invincible legion’

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon. USA, 1949 (98 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: John Wayne, Victor McLaglen, Joanne Dru.

the invincible legion It is the first western that John Ford shot in color and the second film of the so-called Cavalry Trilogy that complete Fort Apache Y Rio Grande. Ford traces an explosive itinerant narrative of overwhelming plastic beauty in which John Wayne, a veteran Cavalry captain on the verge of retirement, has to face a war with the Indians that he cannot avoid. the invincible legion beats between the epic and the intimate and presents its characters, uprooted but always whole, under a halo of unappealable fatality. One of the most bitter, radical and innovative works of the master.

14.30 / Sundance

‘Cinema Paradiso’

Italy, 1989 (118 minutes). Director: Giuseppe Tornatore. Cast: Philippe Noiret, Jacques Perrin, Salvatore Cascio.

Giuseppe Tornatore put much of his cinephile memory into this bridge to the hearts of all those who love movies. A large part of the author’s merit lies in his ability to avoid sentimentality and shoot an out-of-the-ordinary work to an open grave. cinema Paradiso uses the memories of its protagonist, who recalls his childhood and the rural cinema in which he saw his first films, to also stir those of the viewer that one was as a child. The unspeakable final sequence still leaves any movie buff speechless.

15.20 / Movistar Cinema Ñ

‘No one will speak of us when we are dead’

Spain, 1995 (100 minutes). Director: Agustin Diaz Yanes. Cast: Victoria Abril, Federico Luppi, Pilar Bardem.

Díaz Yanes’ debut feature won eight Goya Awards in 1996 thanks to a narrative pulse that portrayed with remarkable brio the confrontation between a criminal gang and a woman who knows too much. Although the script is somewhat unbalanced, the filmmaker’s ability to create intense sequences, with a staging that overflows power, and to delve into overflowing characters, achieves a very tough, vigorous and impressive film.

17.20 / Movistar Classics

‘The Caine Mutiny’

The Caine Mutiny. USA, 1954 (120 minutes). Director: Edward Dmytryk. Cast: Humphrey Bogart, José Ferrer, Van Johnson, Fred McMurray.

An undeniable classic, backed by a high-voltage cast and orchestrated with an iron pulse by the underrated Edward Dmytryk. A plethoric Bogart is a tyrannical ship’s captain who triggers a reflection on the limits of due obedience; however, an uncomfortable, cloudy reflection, in which it is inevitable to see a certain attempt at atonement by his director, in the form of recognition of the power of authority. And it is that Dmytryk revived his career in Hollywood testifying before the Committee on Un-American Activities.

21.45 / Antenna 3

Santiago Segura attends ‘El hormiguero’

The actor and director Santiago Segura goes to the set of the anthill to chat with Pablo Motos about his latest film, Father there is only one 3. The work will be released in Spain on July 14 exclusively in cinemas and is starring, among others, by Santiago Segura himself along with Toni Acosta, Leo Harlem, Silvia Abril and Loles León.

22.00 / The 2

‘desert centaurs’

The Searchers. USA, 1956 (114 minutes). Director: John Ford. Cast: John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter, Vera Miles, Ward Bond

Many claim that desert centaurs it is John Ford’s best film; Among the excellences of a dazzling filmography it is difficult to say for sure, but it is one of those that best brings together its formal virtues and its constant themes. A dark and bleak western, populated by flashes of dry violence, that accompanies John Wayne on a journey to the reverse of his traditional image: a vengeful, brutal and racist character who searches relentlessly for 10 years for his niece, kidnapped by the Indians. , to discover throughout the footage that, of course, he seeks to confront his own ghosts.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Matrix’

The Matrix. USA, 1999 (130 min.). Directors: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski. Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss.

For better or worse, a film that has become a cult object, although idolized and reviled in equal parts. Matrix is one of the most pretentious films of the nineties, but also one of the most fascinating and innovative. It is by no means a masterpiece, but the truth is that nothing like it had ever been seen on a screen, and in this case, the unusual and overwhelming special effects are put at the service of a story and not out of nowhere, as is usually usual.

22.10 / AMC

Premiere of the miniseries ‘Algiers Confidencial’

Throughout four episodes, Confidential Algiers poses a thriller of espionage, set in contemporary Algeria, which follows in the footsteps of a police inspector from the German embassy who maintains a secret relationship with an Algerian prosecutor. The plot is marked by a corruption scandal related to the kidnapping of an arms dealer. Both protagonists will investigate the case, which will lead them to test their loyalties, both to their country and to themselves.

22.10 / The 1

‘MasterChef’ enters WAH Madrid

Six applicants resist in the kitchens of MasterChef. Tonight, the first test will face them with a cooked under auction. The outdoor challenge will take them to WAH Madrid, a space where the most famous songs are danced while tasting crazy cuisine, where they will cook a menu for their artists. To finish, in the elimination test they will tackle Food Pairing, a technique that is based on establishing a list of the aromas of each ingredient and looking for the same aromas in other products to combine them.

22.30 / DMAX

A trip inside the Alhambra

On Mondays in July, DMAX broadcasts the documentary series The Alhambra: fortress of Andalusia, that goes inside a legendary monument to delve into its amazing architecture and how the artisans of the time managed to create such beautiful sculptured ornaments. His first installment looks at the hill where the Alhambra stands, whose walls were built in the eighteenth century. An immense fortress that hides in its interior an explosion of refinement.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New chapter of ‘Innocents’

the turkish series innocent is nearing its end. Tonight’s episode recounts how Hikmet’s death has deeply marked all the protagonists, although as time goes by, life gradually returns to normal. Everyone clings to the consolation that they were at least able to form a real bond with his father before he died. Gülben and Safiye continue to process everything with medical help, and meanwhile Naci’s birthday arrives, for which Safiye prepares a big surprise.

24.00 / Telecinco

Carmen is arrested, in ‘Disappeared’

Luis and Vane’s baby has disappeared in the park in broad daylight. The first investigations make Carmen Fuentes the main suspect, since the baker would be the only person who would want to make that baby disappear as revenge for her son. This is the main plot that the series proposes tonight missing, which also relates how Rodrigo will be the only one of the agents who does not believe in the guilt of the baker.

0.30 / Movistar Drama

‘Thelma and Louise’

USA, 1991 (124 minutes). Director: Ridley Scott. Cast: Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel.

This intense portrait of two women who decide to flee their oppressive macho environment was once the subject of heated controversy. For its cinematographic quality, of course, it was not that bad. It’s a good movie, aggressive, tough, sustained largely by an unsurpassable Susan Sarandon and by Ridley Scott’s undeniable ability to give his films appeal. look visual, but whose script makes water and cheats incessantly. It is unfortunate that the controversies focused on attacking the brave feminist tone that the film assumes. It will be that, unfortunately, some were not yet ready.

