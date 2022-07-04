What movies and series and in what order to watch before Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on July 8, and here’s how to watch the God of Thunder movies in order on Disney+ to stay up to date with the character

After the events of Avengers: Endgamethe mighty Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) will have to join forces with his ex-girlfriend Jane FosterNatalie Portmanwho wields mjolnir like the new Goddess of Thunder, to fight with Christian Bale’s Gorr. In addition, in his new adventure, they will also accompany him Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Y Korg (Taika Waititi).

The new one thor collection in Disney+ brings together all the God of Thunder movies in the official order of the MCU, from the character’s first appearance in Thor (2011) until his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Also included are Marvel One-Shots Team Thor Y Team Darrylthe director’s short films Taika Waititi which are set outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

Chronological order of appearances of the God of Thunder in the MCU

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Thor’s Hammer (2011)

On his way to New Mexico before the events of the first God of Thunder movie, agent Phil CoulsonClark Gregg he stops at a gas station and comes across a crime in progress.

Thor (2011)

The powerful Thor is ready to ascend to the throne of the kingdom of AsgardHowever, his arrogance reignites an old war. Because of what happened, the hero is banished to Earth to live among humans. Then, Thor must prevent his brother from Loki (Tom Hiddleston) dethrone Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and take power.

The Avengers (2012)

When an army threatens the safety of the entire planet, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)director of S.H.I.E.L.D.you need a group to bring the world back from the brink of disaster.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

An ancient race led by Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) returns to plunge the universe into darkness. The God of Thunder is forced to ally with Loki to save the people from him and the world from him.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) create to Ultron (James Spader), an AI that promises to achieve “world peace” through mass extinction. Now, the avengers they must come together to defeat him and save humanity.

Team Thor: Part 1 (2016)

This satirical documentary, directed by Taika Waititi, shows what Thor might have been up to while the other Avengers were fighting each other in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Team Thor: Part 2 (2017)

Continuation of the satirical documentary by Taika Waititi.

Thor: Ragnarök (2017)

The God of Thunder must race against time to stop the ragnarok, a catastrophic event that could wipe out all of Asgard. The hero must overcome adversity to ensure that his town does not fall into the hands of the evil one. Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Team Darryl (2018)

darryl The search for a new roommate begins. Only one person responds to your ad… the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Avengers and their allies risk it all in a showdown against the mighty Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Following the events that wiped out half the world’s population, the remaining heroes struggle to move on. Most band together to restore order to the universe and bring back their loved ones.

What if… Thor was an only child?

In this episode of the animated series Marvel Studios Set in the multiverse, the God of Thunder throws a galactic party out of control on Earth.