What is Thor’s best suit? These are the ones that actor Chris Hemsworth has used since 2011 | Cinema | Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth made his debut in the cinematic universe of Marvel in 2011, in the leading role of Thorand it was the first time we could see him with the costume of the character based on the Norse god of thunder, possessor of the war hammer mjolnir.

Since then, we’ve seen the evolution of the costume (and the character) that Hemsworth has performed eight times, including Thor: Love and Thunder, that opens next July 8. Each movie incorporates drastic or subtle changes to the armor that reflect the different stages in the hero’s life. And the last of those suits could be a candidate for the new favorite among viewers. Which do you choose?

1. Thor (2011)

Chris Hemsworth is Thor.

This is the basis of Thor’s outfits, when the hero still had a long way to go. Here, the hair is nearly flawless, the forehead is high, and the cape rises from the shoulders, signaling potential and power; there’s a lot of focus on the appearance of perfection and power, which are the character’s priorities at the time, because that’s what would allow him to prove himself to his father, Odin, king of Asgard.

2. The Avengers (2012)

The change is not very noticeable yet, and it makes sense, since avengers takes place right after the events of Thor, so there is no time to see much development in the character. But the hair gives us a clue of the trajectory that we will see unfold through the years: Thor begins to mess up his hair. His image is no longer as important as he used to beis rubbing shoulders with superheroes with more imposing personalities than his own (he watches the power struggle between Captain America and Iron Man smiling) and protecting the universe is a new priority.

3. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in a scene from Thor: The Dark World.

Though Thor: The Dark World not listed among the favorites among the sequels, some armor changes of the protagonist are evident. The cloak is now secured by large metal studs, in the manner of Spartan warriors. When he doesn’t choose to wear a dark cloak over it. Gives a more mature, discreet and human impression, less conspicuous and neat. Throughout the film we also realize his internal change; no longer feel royalty and he has no desire to be kingbut to live among humans.

4. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The effects of the battle begin to show in the appearance of Thor, who wears a long red jacket when not on duty, and the elements of his armor take a turn towards comfort and functionality; her hair has grown, but she wears it up, so it doesn’t get in the way, and he no longer wears chain mail long sleeved His handling of Mjolnir becomes intuitive, at a time when he has made peace with his world, Asgard.

5. Thor: Ragnarök (2017)

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor (Chris Hemworth) in ‘Ragnarok’.

Fans seem to really appreciate who Thor has become. ragnarok. It looks completely different than in the previous films, it projects a lot of sobriety, with the short hair, an armor in which part of the metal is replaced by leather (for example, on the forearms), something similar to the uniform of a gladiator or a legionnaire. The red war paint in contrast to the blue shoulder pad impressed for good, as well as her attitude in the face of adverse circumstances and the aggressions of friends and enemies, especially those of her family. In this stage, life as he understands it is “change and growth”.

6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The transformation is almost complete. Thor has been through many trials, his costume has been darkened and he looks more contemporary and closer to the vikings of our world than to the gods. Metal details on the suit are minimal, the cape no longer billows over the shoulders, and the hair remains short. He wears an eye patch. This is Thor transformed by loss and the horrors of war.

7. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Here Thor goes from being at his lowest point to accepting himself and regaining his confidence after the disappearance of half of the life in the universe because of Thanos. At the beginning we see the son of Odin with long hair and beard and even overweighttotally cut off from the rest of the world. But later recovers his cape, his chain mail, incorporates dreadlocks and braids and, in a moment of sensitivity, cries as he picks up Mjolnir again: he is still worthy.

8. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Photo: Jasin Boland

The trailer shows us a redefinition of the god’s look: he strives to recover the figure lost in end gamewhile the armor exceeds the showiness and color of the original design: the cape protrudes over the shoulders again, the cuirass is now gold and blue; a helmet and a mask are incorporated. The hair returns to its place. He is once again an Asgardian warrior. (AND)