What is the name of the song in Stranger Things?

‘stranger things‘ has become the favorite series of several, its fans have been left wanting more after seeing volume 2 of the fourth season, which was a success, however, little is said about the song of the intro that this series has, so here we will tell you everything you need to know about it.

The first season of ‘stranger things‘ premiered on July 15, 2016 on Netflix. The Duffer Brothers are the masterminds behind this show which is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana, USA. It features references to movies by Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Wes Craven, John Carpenter, and Rob Reiner.

Title of the song of ‘stranger things‘

The soundtrack of ‘stranger things‘ is composed of great songs, it was created by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, members of the duo Survive. The song main is considered one of the best exponents of the electronic synthwave genre, its success was so great that a tutorial was even released to recreate it.

The song from the intro of ‘stranger things‘ is called ‘What Do You Know?’, however, it is often found plain and simple as ‘stranger things‘. This theme, as well as the rest of the songs that came out in the series, can be found on digital platforms. Regarding season 1, limited vinyl editions were released, as well as the cassette tape, which was by Urban Outfitters.

‘Running Up That Hill’ and ‘Master of Puppets’

If there is something that has characterized the successful series, it is its soundtrack, since from the beginning it brings with it a song that it will be impossible for you to forget, to this we add that he has had great musical successes throughout his four seasons such as ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’, ‘Running Up That Hill’ and ‘Master of Puppets’, the latter being of the great stars that season 4 had which, despite having come out in the 80s, have been a hit this year.

Every scene of ‘stranger things‘ has been epically accompanied by some song that after appearing in the series has become a success, what has been your song Favorite of all those that have sounded in the program? Leave us your comments on Facebook and Twitter.