What is the best Johnny Depp movie according to the most famous cinema ranking

Johnny Depp is one of the most mentioned actors in this 2022. Unfortunately, as any artist of his caliber would want, this time it is not due to his work but to the controversial trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heardfor defamation, which fortunately he managed to win a month ago.

In this way, the renowned film actor managed to clean up his image and is ready to return to the ring, since with the unfortunate complaints made by the actress, many of his roles in major Hollywood productions had fallen out, such as the emblematic Jack Sparrow in the Disney saga, Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

Without a doubt, Johnny Depp He is one of the most multifaceted artists, capable of facing any challenge, giving it his own imprint and achieving unique characters, who endure forever in the social collective and leave a true mark.

Throughout his career he has put himself in the shoes of particular creatures, such as the aforementioned pirate, the demonic barber in Sweeney Toddthe beloved Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or the magnificent mad hatter that I recreate in the movie of Alice in Wonderland. It is for this reason that many wonder in what story we will see him shine in such a way again.

Eccentricity is something that represents him, and for that reason it is very difficult to choose a film of Johnny Depp that surpasses the rest. That is why the famous site specialized in cinema, IMDbput together a ranking with his best works and films and managed to find one that surpasses the rest, although it was very fought.

According to the mentioned portal, his best work was in platoon, a 1986 production directed by Oliver Stone and also starring Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen and Tom Berenger. This film would be the first of a trilogy about the Vietnam War.

Johnny Depp in Platoon.

Although that film is not as well known in the iconic list of films famous for starring Johnny Depp, the one that follows is one of the highest grossing. Obviously the number two position has it Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The first of the tapes in which the actor recreates Jack Sparrow is another IMDb favorite.

In third place in the ranking is the beloved Edward of Johnny Depp, Scissorhands. Movie she starred in with Winona Ryderin which he only expresses 150 words throughout the hour and 45 minutes in length.