What has Jane Foster been up to before her reappearance in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Jane Foster will return to the big screen in the new film by Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder. In the film, the character of Natalie Portman seems to have quite an important role, based on what we’ve seen in the trailers. The ex-partner of the God of thunder has her hammer and he can even control powers similar to those of the original Thor.

With all this, what many fans have asked ourselves is: What has Jane Foster been up to since her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World? And it is that the brilliant scientist cannot have been waiting idly. So I’ve compiled all the information we have on the mighty thor in this lead up to this new movie.

The breakup of Jane Foster and Thor

In a very funny moment Thor: Ragnarökwhile Loki and the God of Thunder look for their father, they take a picture with some fans. During that brief interaction, one of them tells him that she is sorry that Jane has “given plant”. Thor is embarrassed and starts to say that it was mutual., which no one believes. From what we know so far, these are the main reasons for the breakup:

During their reunion in Thor: The Dark World we see one Jane very worried that she slaps the character of Chris Hemsworth . ❗

we see one very worried that she slaps the character of . ❗ This denotes that the young woman suffers greatly when the God of Thunder puts himself in danger to save the world. ❌

Due to their jobs they don’t see each other much, since they don’t stop traveling. ❎

Finally, Thor’s immortality must be a very difficult point for their relationship. ❗

Why wasn’t Jane Foster in Thor: Ragnarok?

The official version of the disappearance of Jane Foster in the last tape Thor is that “was not present because it took place outside of Earth”he said Kevin Feig. Despite this, as always happens, there have been a lot of rumors and alleged leaks about the situation behind the cameras. Some American media said that Natalie Portman would have distanced herself from Marvel due to her character going from a brilliant scientist to a “damsel in distress”.

Was Natalie Portman a victim of Thanos?

Many of the most important individuals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe disappeared during the events of Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to some of the more well-known superheroes, we have gradually seen that there were also less famous victims, such as Betty Rossfrom the movie Hulk 2008. With this, and a few hints from the new trailer, it looks like Jane Foster could be one of those unknown victims:

When Thor and she meet in one of the trailers, they talk about how long it’s been since they last saw each other. ✅

and she meet in one of the trailers, they talk about how long it’s been since they last saw each other. ✅ During the exchange, Jane says that they must have passed “three or four years” to which Thor replies that they have been “eight years, seven months and six days” . ❓

to which Thor replies that they have been . ❓ The discrepancy of both time periods is five years. ✅

This span is the same one that was between the snap of Thanos and the end of Avengers: Endgame. ⚡

With this scene, it seems that Marvel has indirectly confirmed that Jane suffered from the effects of the gauntlet. That is why he thinks that less time has passed than Thor, who survived the infamous snap. This would justify that we have not seen the character of Natalie Portman in so long. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters this Friday, July 8and we’ll see if the wait to see Jane Foster was worth it.