“We put ourselves at risk”: Checo Pérez surprised and covered a controversial issue in F1

What Sergio has done Czech Perez at the 2022 British Grand Prix was one of the most incredible performances the sport has seen as he went from 17th to second place. Even the performance of the Mexican has largely overshadowed the first victory of Carlos Sainz.

The man from Guadalajara stood next to Lewis Hamilton and the Spaniard in the conference room, ready to follow the protocol attention to the press given by the first three places in each race. And without being consulted, it was Czech Perez who decided to return to a topic that seemed to have been left in the past.

Checo broke into the press conference with an old topic that plagues drivers.

“The last thing I’d like to add is that when you hear people talk about capping drivers’ wages, we’re the ones taking all the risk, we put on a show, so I don’t think that’s a good idea.”explained the Red Bull Racing rider, after the accident suffered by Zhou Guanyu at the start of the competition.

It’s been a while since we talked about the salary caps that they have come to propose to pilots, but today it was Czech Perez who wanted to revive this controversy. In the past, it was Fernando Alonso who considered it crazy to mess with the money they earn, since the ones who are most exposed are the drivers.

The man from Guadalajara, Sainz and Hamilton were surprised at the conference.

And now it is expected that the declaration of the Guadalajara have an impact on those who have sought to mess with the profits of the protagonists of Formula 1, something that seemed to have been left over time. At the moment, there was no answer and neither Hamilton nor Sainz sought to cover it, despite being next to the Mexican.

They did not know about the demonstration

The most unusual moment they lived Czech Perez, the British and Carletes in the press conference took place due to the protest that nobody could observe, because at that moment the crash that destroyed Zhou Guanyu’s car had taken place. And consulted by journalists, none of the three knew what had happened.

“I didn’t know there were protesters,” Hamilton explained when responding to the incident, “Yes, what was that?” asked the man from Guadalajara, who was unaware of what had happened on the track after the invasion. “I thought that the red flag was for that, since when I left, I saw three guys running towards me”, Sainz finished answering who, like his colleagues, did not know what had happened.