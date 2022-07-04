Vucetich explodes against arbitration in the defeat against Santos

The Monterey Striped They missed the advantage on the scoreboard three times and ended up falling controversially against Santos Laguna, in their debut in the Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

Coach Victor Manuel Vucetich broke out against the arbitration of the whistler Jorge Antonio Pérez in a press videoconference at the end of the game, for the penalty that was not sanctioned in favor of the Gang

Also read: Santos vs. Rayados: Fans explode against goalkeeper Luis Cárdenas

“I don’t know why they don’t score a penalty, but the referee must score what he sees, when it’s clear he doesn’t have to score it,” he said.



In addition, the Mexican strategist acknowledged that they made specific errors that were reflected in the score against them and defended their position of modifying their system at the end of the match against Santos Laguna.

“These are our mistakes because it’s bad marking, they work like this, the lack of attention creates this situation for us. They score penalties and finish off in the area, we lacked being aggressive. With the score in favor, we had to make changes. We had a lack of control and we didn’t know how to handle the circumstances,” he said.

Also read: Chivas: Fans ask for the signing of Brandon Vázquez, top scorer in the MLS

Follow us on

I have a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of the West, in the media I have experience in radio in sports programs. I am currently an editor for Soy Futbol and the show Fotbolero Focus. Am

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker