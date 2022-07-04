Vucetich explodes against arbitration in the defeat against Santos

The Monterey Striped They missed the advantage on the scoreboard three times and ended up falling controversially against Santos Laguna, in their debut in the Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

Coach Victor Manuel Vucetich broke out against the arbitration of the whistler Jorge Antonio Pérez in a press videoconference at the end of the game, for the penalty that was not sanctioned in favor of the Gang

“I don’t know why they don’t score a penalty, but the referee must score what he sees, when it’s clear he doesn’t have to score it,” he said.

��️| “The team is solid. Today he hesitated at certain moments that cost us the goals. They are our mistakes that it is up to me to work on and correct.” DT Victor Manuel Vucetich ��#ScratchedComment #ArribaElMonterrey ���� – Rayados (@Rayados)

July 4, 2022





In addition, the Mexican strategist acknowledged that they made specific errors that were reflected in the score against them and defended their position of modifying their system at the end of the match against Santos Laguna.

“These are our mistakes because it’s bad marking, they work like this, the lack of attention creates this situation for us. They score penalties and finish off in the area, we lacked being aggressive. With the score in favor, we had to make changes. We had a lack of control and we didn’t know how to handle the circumstances,” he said.

