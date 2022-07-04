video games | Trailer | Price | Despicable Me | Minions invade Minecraft! How to get the new ‘The Rise of Gru’ DLC | Spain | Mexico | USA | TECHNOLOGY

With the premiere of ‘Minions: A Villain Is Born’, Universal Studios and Mojang have teamed up to update the expansion of Minecraft of these funny yellow minions and their leader Gru. Here we tell you how to get the new DLC.

The Minions DLC first debuted last year in Minecraft, bringing characters and worlds from the Despicable Me saga to the game. However, Mojang updated this week new content for said expansion, as shown by the official account of the Minecraft store through Twitter with a trailer.

🦹 Make Way for the #minions with this updated DLC 🦹 Prove your super-villain superiority by taking on the Vicious 6 in their Zodiac form! Complete your experience with the free Minion Hoodie Character Creator item in the Dressing Room! 😄 https://t.co/4ziBOY5G18 pic.twitter.com/d22tRptpHM — Minecraft Marketplace (@MinecraftMarket) July 1, 2022

How to get the Minions DLC

If you already own the 2021 expansion, you can update the new movie content for free. In case you don’t have the DLC yet, you can get it through the minecraft official store going to minecraft.net. The price is 1340 minecoins.

Get 29 skins and fight against the “Wild Six”. (Photo: Mojang)

What’s new in the expansion

The original expansion of Minions in Minecraft already brought news such as 29 new skins of the characters and worlds based on the Gru saga such as Vector’s mansion, Gru’s house and Gru’s brother Dru’s mansion. In addition, it includes weapons like the shrink ray and the gun that turns evil Minions into good ones.

However, this new update brings content specifically related to the recently released movie. Includes a special mission to face the “Savage Six”, villains of the film, in their animalistic zodiac shapes. For example, the villainous Belle Bottom turns into a huge dragon within the game.

What’s more, in celebration of the DLC update, Minecraft has introduced a new Minion coat to dress up your character. this is available to all playerseven if you don’t have the expansion.

If you still don’t dare to get the Minions DLC for Minecraft, we leave you the trailer released last year: