Victims of climate change, in the Italian Alps? This is what Prime Minister Draghi points out

Mexico will host a T-MEC summit with Biden and Trudeau in November

Mexico City, Jul 4 (EFE) .- The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, announced this Monday that he will host a summit with the leaders of North America to address the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC ). “We have a summit to deal with the issues of the trade agreement, of the treaty, in November in Mexico. Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau is coming and President (Joe) Biden is coming,” the president revealed in his daily press conference at the National Palace. The meeting will take place a year after a similar summit that Biden organized in November 2021 in the White House, where he discussed economic cooperation, trade, the covid-19 pandemic and the supply chain crisis with López Obrador and Trudeau Without giving more details, López Obrador stressed that the summit in Mexico will be to address issues trilateral, such as the trade agreement, which has just turned two years old on July 1. Questioned about possible friction due to the labor situation in Mexico, the president denied it.”No problem. We are doing very well (in the T-MEC) “, he asserted. Before the North American summit, López Obrador will have a meeting with Biden at the White House on July 12. The Mexican president reiterated that he will address with his American counterpart “issues of integration, of greater economic integration with respect to sovereignties, the migratory issue, investment for development, work visas, and other issues.” “More than anything, the meeting has a bilateral nature, we are going to deal with issues of Mexico and the United States, of course taking into account Canada and all of America,” he explained. The dialogue with Biden will take place after López Obrador’s absence from the Summit of the Americas, which the United States organized from June 6 to 10 in Los Angeles, and where the Mexican leader did not attend in protest at the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela The president explained that he will travel on a commercial flight next Monday to Washington, from where he would return on Wednesday afternoon. Furthermore, he indicated that he would discuss with Biden the freedom of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks. “I’m going to deal with him. I discussed it with President Trump, I sent him a letter, “he said. (C) Agencia EFE