Tom Hanks questions decision to replace Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear

Tom Hanks questioned why Tim Allen was not asked to do the voice of Buzz in Lightyear.

When the film was announced, many assumed that Allen would voice the character. However, it was revealed that Chris Evans would do it.

Evans defended being cast, and clarified that the film was not based on the toy, but on the actual astronaut who inspired the toy within the Pixar universe. Meanwhile, director Angus MacLane said the decision was “intentional.”

When asked the actor behind the voice of Woody, Hanks, who also appears in Elvis of Baz Luhrmann, if it was “strange to be in theaters in front of a Buzz Lightyear movie”, he replied to CinemaBlend: “What do you think? In fact, he wanted to be face to face with Tim Allen and then they wouldn’t let Tim Allen do it. I do not understand that.

When it was brought up that the part was in Evans’s hands, he said, “Yeah, yeah, I know.”

He continued, “Here’s the thing: I want to go back to the movies with a group of strangers and come out with something in common. That’s what I want to do and go see a movie with [Allen]I’m looking forward to that.”

Tom Hanks doesn’t “get” why Tim Allen wasn’t chosen to lend his voice to Lightyear (Getty Images)

Hanks and Allen have remained friends since they first voiced the characters in the first Toy Story movie, which was released in 1995. They returned for three sequels in 1999, 2010 and 2019.

Allen recently shared his candid point of view on the new movie.

Lightyear it’s already in theaters. Read the review of The Independent here.