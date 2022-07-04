Tom Cruise: the people who always travel with the actor, from bodyguards and assistants to chef and personal trainer | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | FAME

The actor Tom Cruise You have plenty of reasons to celebrate. First of all, you should be totally proud of the box office success that the movie is achieving.”Top Gun: Maverick” in which he is the protagonist. In the same way, he has also taken the time to celebrate his 30th birthday on July 3.

Those who also have reasons to put together a celebration are the fans of the American actor, who always boast of every achievement that their favorite artist has had. Also, Cruise’s birthday is just as important to all of them.

These people who follow every step of the celebrity are always the ones who seek to know much more about him and thus keep up to date with everything he does, so in this note we are going to tell what it is like to travel with him and all the people who always accompany him.

Tom Cruise is the protagonist of “Top Gun: Maverick” (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

WHO TRAVELS WITH TOM CRUISE?

Taking into account that Tom Cruise is one of the main figures in Hollywood, it is normal to imagine that each of his trips is meticulously taken care of, so he needs a valuable number of people to help him fulfill each of his protocol activities.

According to the El Mundo portal, after his visit to Spain, the 60-year-old actor brought two assistants, two make-up artists, a bodyguard, a personal trainer, a cook and one of his sisters who works as a representative.

It should be noted that these trips are made in the private jet that the actor acquired.

HOW IS TOM CRUISE PROTECTED?

According to the information provided by the aforementioned website, days before Cruise arrives in a new city, some ex-military officers check the place where the actor is going to stay, which is normally a five-star hotel.

These subjects who are part of the security team make a thorough inspection of the room and ensure that it is not rented until the celebrity arrives and leaves.

In addition, there are 12-hour shifts in which those security members stay guarding the door of the room.

When they are on the street, Tom Cruise’s bodyguard never leaves his side with the intention of taking care of him. However, there are times when the American shares with his fans.

At the moment that the interpreter is with a crowd of followers, some people infiltrate the crowd in order to be close to them and touch them to prevent any of them from having weapons.

LEARN MORE ABOUT TOM CRUISE

WHAT “TOP GUN: MAVERICK” IS ABOUT

After serving for more than thirty years as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell he’s where he belongs, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot and avoiding the rank advancement that would prevent him from flying. Thus, while he trains a group of graduates from top gun For a special mission, our protagonist meets the relative of an old colleague.

In that sense, this film connects with the story of the first installment thanks to two key characters. On the one hand, Miles Teller gives life to Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshawson of Goosethe best friend of ‘Maverick’ who dies at the end of the first part. On the other, through penny benjamina woman played by Jennifer Connelly and that is mentioned in the feature film of the 80s. LEARN MORE IN THIS NOTE.