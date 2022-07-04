Tom Cruise: the complex network of jets, cook, ex-policemen, ex-military… with whom he always travels

Cinema Tom Cruise returns to being single: from Melissa Gilbert to Penlope Cruz, this is his extensive love history

When Franco Zeffirelli shot Endless Love (1981) did it for greater brilliance of Brooke Shields (56), who was on the crest of the wave after having released the previous year The blue lake. Obviously I missed the small cameo that a young man did Tom Cruise that it would not take long to be in the crosshairs of the industry after Risky Business and the big hit, top gun (1986). With the sequel to the latter (Top Gun: Maverick) has established itself as the mightiest star of all time because to date it has entered the box office €1 billion Worldwide.

As a result of the round anniversary that the actor has celebrated this Sunday, which has turned 60, and his recent surprise visit to Barcelona, LOC has spoken with several people around him to reveal the complex network that concerns the journey of the man capable of controlling the mecca of cinema with a sigh. To get started, always travel by private jet (Bombardier Global 8000, Gulfstream G550, Bombardier Global 7500) long range that allows you to cross continents without refueling with the capacity to 20 people.

With him they always fly two assistants, two make-up artists, a bodyguard, a personal trainer, a cook and, sometimes, one of his sisters, who acts as a representative. Before Cruise lands, the ground operation is perfectly orchestrated. For example, from Madrid (where the Paramount offices are located, which meet the guidelines of the parent company in Hollywood) four days before four ex-military armed men who have participated in the wars in Bosnia or Kosovo to control the perimeter and the interior of the accommodation five star which, in his last stay, was the Mandarin Oriental hotel, chosen personally by the actor.

Once an advance guard of American security agents arrives, both teams cover several times the distance that separates the hotel suite from the car parked at the front door to do so in the shortest possible time and avoid possible obstacles. Tom Cruise’s chief bodyguard is a former New York cop called Mario Román, who does not leave him at any time. Next to him is also another ex-police officer from the Big Apple. In total they are eight people those that ensure the safety of the interpreter.

When the suite is searched (microphone sweep, hidden camera detection, explosive device search) automatically sealed, so no one can get in or out until Cruise arrives. During the stay of the protagonist of mission impossibletwo armed guards in shifts of 12 hours they watch the door of the room and if the client leaves at any time, the suite is checked again from top to bottom. This process is painstakingly repeated once Tom Cruise leaves town for the cleaning crew do your job and can be rented again.

A part of the hotel kitchen is reserved exclusively for the chef specializing in slow foodwhich allows your client to successfully carry out the assigned exercise table to maintain balance, health and that eternal youth which Cruise shows off in every public appearance. And, of course, allowing him to do most of the action scenes in his movies.

All that paraphernalia worthy of a head of state is complemented by a caravan of 12 luxury cars with tinted windows heading to the destination point. During the visit to Barcelona, ​​it was the new edition of CineEurope, the largest convention of exhibitors in all of Europe. Tom traveled expressly from Sell, the last stop on the promotional journey of Top Gun: Maverick, to thank exhibitors of 37 passes for the career he has had.

This time there were no fans. Everything was kept secret. Not even the Paramount bigwigs knew of the arrival of their VIP client. However, when he has been promoting in Madrid, the actor always arrives a couple of hours before the press call to properly serve their fans. He doesn’t want anyone to go away sad. He signs autographs, takes selfies, shakes hands…

The actor, getting off the helicopter promoting his latest movie. GTRES

Next to him there are also members of the security service and among the public, usually behind what they are leaning on the fences, three in civilian clothes camouflage who tend to surreptitiously touch people to make sure they are not armed. “You have to be very careful with the fan theme because, although 99.9% is very good, there is always someone who is out of the norm. Tom has received all kinds of threats, including death, so we watch every move. People are touched, they are grabbed by the wrist in case they are carrying something – they usually look for stilettos – we advise that the hands are visible and clean and, in some cases, we have even received from the highest levels of Hollywood images of some supposedly suspicious person who follows the same path as the star”, points out an expert.