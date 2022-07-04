Tito Villa explodes for attacking Charly Rodríguez that was not seen in the broadcast

Charly Rodríguez was attacked by a Tigres player in Cruz Azul’s debut in Apertura 2022; The aggression was not sanctioned and unleashed the fury of former cement worker Tito Villa.

It was in the second half of debut at the Apertura 2022in the duel against Tigres, when Carlos Rodriguez entered the University Stadium field and with it marked his official return with Cruz Azul in Liga MXafter being away from the courts since April due to a serious injury to his foot and tras play 45 minutes of the Liga MX Super Cup The last Sunday.

It is so Charly Rodríguez was once again the determining man of La Maquinabecause in addition to the fact that he had already given sample of its intact qualities in the match against Atlas, at flawlessly convert one of the penalties they gave him the title to the cemeteries in the United States, this Saturday he returned to account for the Reasons why you came to La Noria last semester.

And it is that by establishing himself as the Cruz Azul’s official creative, Charly Rodríguez was a key player in the victoryby collaborating on a great play with Uriel Antuna for Ángel Romero’s goal, so being an unstoppable man behind tigersone of the feline players found no other way to stop it than with an assault which also went unpunished.

It was John Paul Vigon who surprisedl grab the cement midfielder by the neck in a clearly unsportsmanlike play, in which the ball was also not in play and which was not sanctioned by the referee Óscar Mejía nor with a yellow card, since the only player booked in the match was Luis Quiñones.

Tito Villa exploded due to the aggression against Charly

said aggression it was not captured by the cameras in the transmission of the match, but through the lens of the photographers who gathered at the Volcanoso once the image began to circulate on social networks, the exgoleador of Cruz Azul and now an analyst for TUDN, Emanuel Tito Villa he exploded against the feline player for attacking Charly.

“Ah, geez! And this? Don’t touch my Charly, ching… mother, he would say Tuca!”, was the message with which the former scoring leader of La Maquina through Instagram account, with his light touch of joke, faithful to the style of the Argentine, by imitating one of the characteristic phrases of the Former Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti.

