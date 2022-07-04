Tim Allen’s unexpected reaction to Chris Evans’ ‘Lightyear’

Allenwho was in charge of giving the personality to Buzz in the saga of toy storyrevealed his thoughts on the film and shared that he thinks the character of Evans “doesn’t seem to have any connection” to his version of the role.

In accordance with pixar , Lightyear is “the definitive story about the origin of buzz lightyearthe hero that inspired the toy.” In a tweet shared on the film’s account earlier this month, he shared the idea in a single sentence; he shared that the movie’s favorite toy Andy it was based on a fictional character from a sci-fi action movie.

Along with a photo of Andy holding his action figure buzz lightyear and a photo of Buzz of Evans of the animated film, the account wrote: “In 1995, Andy got a toy from his favorite movie…this is that tape.”

Allen expressed to Extra that he had waited to comment on the film because he believes that Lightyear “has nothing to do” with his version of the character. “This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies,” he added that he initially thought it would be a “live action” story with “real humans.”