Thor’s new adventure hits theaters

After three years of his last appearance on the big screen, the Marvel superhero returns to theaters this week to embark on a unique adventure that will lead him to reunite with his ex and face a fearsome antagonist, all this, to the pair of carrying out a journey to get to know each other.

Thor’s new adventure is based on the events seen in 2019, in Avengers: Endgame, when after defeating Thanos, the superhero embarks with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a journey into space. At that time, the god of thunder was not in his best physical shape, the product of a depression caused after the misfortunes experienced in Avengers: Infinity War, 2018, such as the death of his brother Loki and the annihilation of a large part of the inhabitants of Asgard, their homeland.

As can be seen in the previews presented in the trailers, Thor is determined to regain his former physique, by following a kind of special crossfit routine for the gods. He even, he is seen with his muscles already recovered, in some battles with the Guardians of the Galaxy. At a certain moment, a doubt plagues him, to know who exactly he is, which then leads him to a journey of self-knowledge.

VILLAIN. In this adventure, the superhero will face Gorr, the villain of the film. Known as the Butcher of Gods, the antagonist is relatively new to the Marvel Universe, having first appeared in the 2013 Thor: God of Thunder comic book series. His main motivation is to annihilate all the gods, in revenge for feeling betrayed and ignored by them.

The villain will be lived by a well-known actor from superhero movies, who is now going over to the opposite side with his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is Christian Bale, who played nothing more and nothing less than one of DC’s main heroes, Batman, in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, from 2005 to 2012.

Another actor who is part of the film, and also has a background in DC movies, is Russel Crowe, who played Superman’s father in Man of Steel, 2013. On this occasion, the well-known protagonist of Gladiator will give life to Marvel’s version of the god Zeus.

REUNION. After an absence in the last adventures of Thor, the one that was his romantic partner in the first two films of the hero, the scientist Jane Foster, lived by Natalie Portman, returns in a different way, with powers and wielding the hammer Mjölnir that she had been destroyed by the villain Hela in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

According to the mythology surrounding the instrument, only worthy people can wield it, as Captain America did in Endgame. In the comics, Jane appeared as The Mighty Thor in 2014; however, years earlier, one of the reasons she can lift the hammer was established in the Thor: God of Thunder series, in which she was diagnosed with cancer.

The paradox of the situation is that the same transformation that gives her health also makes her cancer worse. Being as The Mighty Thor, her powers along with providing her vitality undo the effects of chemotherapy, which are felt by her once she returns to her human form. It was not officially announced if this will be part of the features of the film version of the character.

In addition to reuniting with his former partner, Thor will meet up with other friends, such as the heroine Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, who appears in the previews fighting Gorr using one of Zeus’ lightning bolts. She kept the title of highest authority of the new Asgard, established on earth with the survivors of the old planet.

Similarly, the warrior Korg will appear, whose voice corresponds to Taika Waititi, director of the film. This officiated both roles in the last solo film of the hero Thor Ragnarok, from 2017, and is largely responsible for having built the character’s current identity, less rigid and more comical.

Pre-sale of tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder is already enabled, both for the premiere on Wednesday the 6th, and for the official premiere on Thursday the 7th in all movie theaters in the country.

Protagonist. Chris Hemsworth returns to the role of Thor for a new cinematic adventure of the Marvel superhero.

Namely

Tape: Thor: Love and Thunder.

Direction: Taika Waititi.

Genre: Action, adventure.

Duration: 125 minutes.

Premiere: Thursday 7.

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russel Crowe, among others.