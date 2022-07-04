Thor’s hammer-shaped Xbox

On the occasion of the release in the cinemas of Thor: Love and ThunderMicrosoft has made a particular version of its Xbox Series X console in the guise of Mjolnir, the enchanted hammer of the thunder god from Marvel comics and movies.

The Xbox in question has in particular the shape of the head of Thor’s hammer, with the handle sticking out from one side. On it are then engraved the logo of the film and various decorations, to make it look as similar as possible to the original.

The console, however, is not available for sale – at least for the moment – but is part of a limited edition that will be given as a prize to the winners of a competition promoted on social networks by Microsoft itself in collaboration with Marvel. The competition – which will expire on 21 July – is unfortunately reserved for US residents only.

Out in Italy on July 6, Thor: Love and Thunder it will be the fourth film in the thunder god movie saga after Thor, Thor: The Dark World And Thor: Ragnarok. Directed and co-written by Taika Waititi, it will also feature Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the butcher of the gods), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

