Thor: Love and Thunder – Taika Waititi convinced Russell Crowe to sign by mentioning ‘Gladiator’

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir ), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok ) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord along with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy .

During a promotional interview with UPROXX, Taika Waititi spoke about the involvement of Russell Crowe in Thor: Love and Thunderrevealing how he convinced the star de Gladiator to agree to interpret Zeus in the movie:

UPROXX: “How did you get Russell Crowe to do it? Because it’s fantastic! “

Waititi: “Yes, it’s incredible.”

UPROXX: “I couldn’t believe what I was looking at.”

Waititi: “It made sense to see his name. And I’ve always wanted to work with him or involve him in some of my projects. He was very close to making a football movie, but I couldn’t get the agenda to work for him. And we became friends before Love and Thunder. I wanted to work with him and then I went to him while we were in Sydney and I said ‘Listen, man, I know it will look like we’re just trying to get you to re-play the role of Gladiator… but this is going to be a lot more fun. “