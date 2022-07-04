‘Thor: Love and Thunder’; release date, cast, duration and trailers of the new Marvel movie

ANDThis Friday, July 8, one of the most anticipated Marvel movies of the year will be released in theaters: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. This will be the fourth part of the God of Thunder saga, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Of course, with different roles than those they had at the beginning of the saga ten years ago.

Five years after the last installment released to date, ‘Thor Ragnarok’, the truth is that the life of Odin’s son has gone around many times. The death of his brother Loki, his failure to kill Thanos, his subsequent obesity…

Now, after the mighty villain’s death, it looks like Thor is ready to find his own way again. This is the story to tell ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in its 119 minutes of duration (not counting post-credits scenes).

On the other hand, one of the biggest attractions of the film is the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, converted into mighty thor.

Complete cast of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

As we have already mentioned, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman They will be the two undisputed protagonists of the new Marvel Studios blockbuster.

They will also shine on screen Tessa Thompson, alias Valkyrie, as the new leader of New Asgard, or the Guardians of the Galaxy, who return in the film. These will again be interpreted by Chris Pratt and Dave Bautistain their roles as Starlord and Drax.

Ultimately, the arrivals of experienced and beloved actors such as Christian balewho will give body and voice to the evil Gorr, and Russell Crowewhich will be nothing more and nothing less than Zeus.

Of course, director Taika Waititi could not have dreamed of a better cast for his film.